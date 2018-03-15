36th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon Sports Festival coming to Millington

Star Staff Reports

The Fourth longest running triathlon event in the United States –36th Annual Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon and the Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon is expected to draw 3,000 local, regional, and national triathletes and fitness enthusiasts.

We are excited to be back again at Edmund Orgill Park in Millington May 20-22, 2017 under 32 year veteran MIM Tri race director Wyndell Robertson, and P.R. Event Management, LLC.

“Millington embraced this event; the athletes love to race this very fast early season triathlon.” Southern Hospitality abounds with finisher medals, award winning t-shirts, commemorative art poster, awesome post-race party and awards ceremony with live music, food tent with Memphis BBQ, beer, and Elvis sightings.

Events kicked off with the Free Sports Expo, Speakers and Clinics- Friday, May 18, 2018 from 3 to 7 p.m. Event participants can register in person and pick up their packets while shopping and viewing the newest in sports gear, bikes, clothing and footwear. Health and fitness clinics will be presented on nutrition, bike fit, running and swimming techniques, and avoiding injuries. The Sports Expo continues on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon Saturday May 19 (1/3 mile swim, 13 mile bike, 3 mile run) and the 36th Annual Memphis ion May Olympic Triathlon Sunday May 20, 2018 7:30am.

The Memphis In May Triathlon Sports Festival relied on hundreds of volunteers over the three-day weekend…

We invited community groups to volunteer and we made donations to them assisting with registration, packet pick up, water stops and other race needs.

Boy Scouts -2 troops, Young Life Millington, BMW RAMS, Bartlett Dance Team all received donations.

Donated from fees: Edmund Orgill Park a double Wildlife Proof Trashcan and 1 Park Bench ground install. Edmund Orgill Park received these donations from these years’ MIM Tri races fees and from the

new bunny Hop & I Scream for Ice Cream 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run fees. Memphis In May Triathlon is one of the oldest continuous running triathlons in the country. Previous winners have represented the United States at the Olympics, Hawaii Ironman Triathlon Championship, USA Triathlon National Championships and Triathlon Worlds.

In 2008 MIM Tri had an economic impact of $1.2 million to the local economy during the race weekend (independent survey, Younger & Assoc.)

Contact Pam Routh at pamrunraces@gmail.com; (901) 550-2114 PR-Eventmanagement.net