Calendar of Events March 15, 2018

March 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, March 15 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

March 18

On Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. an event to support Terry Roland for Shelby County Mayor will be held at Shake Rag Bar & Grill located at 8902 Rakin Branch in Millington. There will be live music, fish fry during the meet and greet. For more information, visit Terry Roland’s Facebook page.

April 7

Millington Craft and Vendor Show will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The annual Millington Kiwanis International Pancake Breakfast is also taking place the same day starting at 7 a.m. The Craft and Vender Show will feature multiple vendors and space is still available. For more information, call 873-5770.

April 10

The 12th Annual Taste of Millington will be held Tuesday April 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the N82 Gymnasium. It will be hosted by the Millington Rotary Club. Tickets will be available beginning March 1. For more information, call Robert Wharton 731-676-4973 or Robbie Spearman 901-489-6914.

April 28

Millington Arts Recreation & Parks presents Bark in the Park April 28 at Lions Park located at 4376 Oak Springs Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the Department for a day of doggie fun. There will be rescue groups out at the Park along with vendors set up selling dog related items ans services. There will also be a puppy yoga. The cost for each vendor booth is $10. If you have interest in joining the event, call Alex at 873-5770.

June 16

After a long hiatus, Western Events and Universal Pro Rodeos will bring Pro Rodeo back to Millington. The site of this event is the USA Stadium Complex where rodeo fans will experience the thrills and spills of the rodeo. The Boot Barn All-American Pro Rodeo is scheduled for June 16 at USA Stadium. The event will feature Dusty Myers, Pro Rodeo clown and barrelman from Jumpertown, Miss. Tickets and information available at WesternEvents.net/BB-All-American-Rodeo. Sponsorships are available by contacting Bill Fitzgerald at (615)-394-9292 or bill@westernevents.net or contact Jill Fitzgerald at (615)-517-5019 or jill@westernevents.net

Regular Meetings

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.