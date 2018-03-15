Former Atoka pastor facing 47 charges

Star Staff Reports

Former Awakening Church in Atoka pastor Ronnie Gorton was arranged on a total of 47 charges last week by a judge.

Gorton is accused of sexually abusing kids, one younger then 13-years-old. His charges include rape, 16 counts of statutory rape and 22 counts of sexual battery. His trail date is set for this summer on July 30.

He is also accused of showing porn to children. Back in February, Gorton was alleged of raping an underage Atoka boy.

Gorton’s attorney was not in court Monday.