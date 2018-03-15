Public Safety March 15, 2018

Arrests

Feb. 28- 24-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 24-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more;

March 1- 25-year-old Millington female charged with assault; 34-year-old Memphis male charged with arrest for violation protection order;

March 3- 22-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 45-year-old Byhalia, Miss., female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving under the influence of intoxicant, accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care, further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway, compliance with financial responsibility law required and reckless driving; 44-year-old Millington female charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x 5; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

March 4- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 49-year-old Millington female charged aggravated assault; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

March 5- 40-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 47-year-old Drummonds female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia; 40-year-old Memphis male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;

City Court Reports

March 6, 2018

Fines

Ashley D. Bryant of 13 Edison Frog Jump Road in Trenton was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Blake A. Campbell of 4871 Tickleview Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shari N. Collins of 8221 Hay Loft Drive in Cordova was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Andre L. Elliott of 4079 Kerwin Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Altina R. Elmore of 1522 Old Hickory Road in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Desmond Greene of 3077 Morningside Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Nabor Gutierrez of 4884 The Ketta in Millington was charged with open container (over 21), guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Antonio R. Hay of 2785 Bragg Avenue in Bartlett was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Landon A. Kelly of 41 East Drive in Munford was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Misti D. Lavelle of 150 McClerkin Road in Burlison was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Elizabeth N. Miller of 5414 Mahogany Ridge Drive in Arlington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Raymond J. Patterson of 3670 Epperson Wood Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher L. Vaughn of 3219 Debby Street in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Ferlandos L. Wirt of 8193 Highway 51 Room No. 135 in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $25 fine no cost; reckless driving, guilty plea city charge $500 fine plus cost;

John P. Yanov of 183 Nancy Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jeremiah L. Wolff of 924 Rebecca Drive in Byhalia, Miss., was charged with failure to appear/booking & process, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Eric V. Holley (at large) was charged with harassment, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Stephen Hutchison of 4530 Boxer Drive in Millington was charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/25 suspended, 11/25 probation, 4 days credit time served, attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, attend MADD lecture;

Elisa M. Lambert of 3424 Campground Road in Munford was charged with escape, guilty plea 11/29 jial, 8 days credit, consecutive to other 60 days sentence in jail;

Patrict T. Whitt of 3076 Lynchburg Street in Memphis was charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 5 months, 13 days credit;

John Williamson (at large) was charged with aggravated robbery, found probable cause, held to state bond set $125,000;

Jeremiah L. Wolff of 924 Rebecca Drive in Byhalia, Miss., was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fien plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/17 suspended, 11/17 probation, 12 days credit, no contact with victim;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Richard L. Finnie of 170 Dixon Road in Millington was charged with habitual motor vehicle offender;

Mary B. McCoy of 21 Susie Cove in Millington was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Feb. 26- 7050 Memphis Avenue; 9040 Highway 51 North; 8089 B Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/407;

Feb. 27- 4957 Buford Avenue; 8181 Highway 51 North/308; 4772 Navy Road;

Feb. 28- 8602 Wells Road;

March 1- 3816 Shane Road; 8526 Highway 51 North; 5122 Brinkley Drive; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

March 2- 7921 Martha Street;

March 3- 7678 Tecumseh Street; 5081 Easley Street/20; 4901 Montgomery Street;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 25- 8602 Wells Road; 4932 Easley Street;4882 Forbess Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

March 3- 4836 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Feb. 25- 4751 Saratoga Avenue; 8308 Shake Rag Road;

March 1- 7950 Mmephis Avenue;

March 2- 6006 Chadwell;

Dumpster

Feb. 26 7915 Memphis Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb. 25- 8059 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 26- Navy Road & Raleigh-Millington Road; 9090 Highway 51 North;

March 2- 4588 Big Creek Church Road;

Disregarded on Side

Feb. 25- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Feb. 27- 7725 Navy Circle;

March 1- Rosemark Road & Mulberry;

Water or Steam

Feb. 25- 7800 Quito Road;

Person in Distress

Feb. 27- 8181 Highway 51 North/308;

Lock-Out

Feb. 27- 7709 Tecumseh Street;

Good Intent Call

Feb. 28- 5077 Easley Street;

Assistance

March 2- 300 yards east of the Loosahatchie;