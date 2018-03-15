The Scholarship Foundation of Navy Wives Clubs of America

Star Staff Reports

The Scholarship Foundation of NWCA is a nonprofit organization that offers 30 scholarships each in the amount of $1,000 to $1,500 Each grant is given with the knowledge that no repayment is expected.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a dependent son/daughter (natural born, legally adopted or stepchild) of an active duty, retired with pay or deceased enlisted member of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard service. The applicant must have a valid Dependent ID card. The applicant must show basis of need for financial assistance, have at least a 2.5 grade point average and be a graduate of an accredited High School.

Upperclassmen are welcomed to apply. Applicants should be of good character. All grants are for tuition, room and board, fees and books.

The deadline for Scholarship applications is postmarked by May 30, You may download an application from our website:

www.navywivesclubsofamerica.org

You may also request an application from:

Lois Wilber- NWCA Scholarship Director

4368 Water Briar Road

Millington TN 38053

Include a self-addressed stamped envelope when requesting an application and your email address.