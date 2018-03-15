SPORTS ALERT: Munford’s TJ Scott heading to Millikin Football

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The signing of Munford’s TJ Scott to Millikin University today officially made the Class of 2018 the most decorated group for Cougar Football in recent years.

On National Signing Day, Scott enjoyed watching teammates Chaz Hayes (Cumberland), Kylan Washington (Cumberland), Marcus Webb (Cumberland), Will Hankins (South Alabama) and Cole Edrington (Quachita Baptist University) sign letters of intent.

This afternoon in the office of his principal Dr. Courtney Fee, Scott became the sixth player of Head Coach Nick Markle to ink a letter of intent to play on the next level.

“This class has just been hard working and dedicated since day one when they walked through the doors as freshmen,” the leader of the Cougars said. “They’ve really been geared to wanting to be successful and build, not necessarily a team but a program. They were ready to take it to the next level. This is the most we had sign out of one class since our first year here, four years ago. We had five sign that year.”

Scott earned his spot on the next level using his 6’1, 310-pound frame to create space for the linebackers and defensive ends to do damage to the opposition. Scott played defensive tackle in the Cougars’ defensive scheme compiling a few tackles and a sack on his own.

Scott’s contributions to Munford helped the Cougars go 8-2 this past regular season with a runner-up finish in Region 8-5A. Munford won a playoff game 42-14 over Clarksville in the First Round.

Now Scott will take his talents to Decatur, Illinois to play for Big Blue Head Coach Dan Gritti. Gritti joined the Millikin staff as the Big Blue Head Football Coach in December 2016. In his second season leading the program, Gritti guided Millikin to a 7-3 record in 2017.

Millikin is a NCAA Division III program that plays in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.