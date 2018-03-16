SPORTS ALERT: Frisson inks letter of intent to Missouri Valley, eighth Cardinal Football signing

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The brotherhood of the 2018 Brighton Football Seniors had another celebration this afternoon on the campus of Brighton High School.

Almost all 27 players made their way to the BHS Library to recognize friend, teammate and defensive back Demetrius Frisson for his signing to Missouri Valley College. Frisson will join current high school teammate Imari Allen as part of the Vikings’ recruiting class.

Frisson will become a Viking to play his college football in Marshall, Mo., for Head Coach Paul Troth. Missouri Valley plays in the NAIA’s Heart of America Athletic Conference and went 5-6 last season.

During that same stretch, Frisson overcame a high ankle sprain to return to his cornerback position. As a shutdown corner and one of the leading tacklers, Frissons helped the Cardinals win the Region 8-5A championship and reach the Class 5A State Semifinals.

Frisson signing ceremony was one more chance for the Cardinals to add to the legacy of the 2017 season. The son of Deon and Janell Frisson inked his letter of intent with his parents by his side and little sister Majel at the table. Demetrius also recognized his three older siblings who were not able to be present, She’Kenah, Cierra and DeonDre.

Frisson said he developed his work ethic and sense of brotherhood from his blood brother’s guidance.

“Where I get that drive is between my brother and me,” Demetrius said. “My older brother and I, we’ve always been like that with each other. He told me, ‘You’re not going to make it to college.’ I told him, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’ Look at me, that’s my drive. That is where I get it from. I want to thank him.”

DeonDre, who is now in the Navy, always challenged his younger brother and kept him motivated. When big brother departed for his military career, teammates stepped in the role for Demetrius. The Brighton seniors encouraged each other to reach the college level. Now Frisson adds his name to the list that includes, Allen to Missouri Valley College, DJ Barker to Rhodes, Drew Twisdale to Lyons College and the quartet of Aaron Alston, Spencer Cartwright, Jordan John and Cameron John to Southeast Missouri State.