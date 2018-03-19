Youth and Adults Still Needed for Shelby County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team

Star Staff Reports

Shelby County Government and other municipalities spend thousands of dollars each month to address roadside litter. In response to that, the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team will again be working in some of the hardest hit communities this summer.

“I am hiring 100 youth to work this summer in key areas of Shelby County where litter is a constant problem. Fourteen (14) Supervisors will also be hired to oversee the crews. Our program will help beautify our community and assist young people and others who need a job this summer,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Priority will be given to youth who have not served before on the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team. Quick Facts about the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team: