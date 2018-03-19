Categorized | Community, News

Youth and Adults Still Needed for Shelby County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team

Posted on March 19, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

shelby-county-sealShelby County Government and other municipalities spend thousands of dollars each month to address roadside litter. In response to that, the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team will again be working in some of the hardest hit communities this summer.

“I am hiring 100 youth to work this summer in key areas of Shelby County where litter is a constant problem. Fourteen (14) Supervisors will also be hired to oversee the crews. Our program will help beautify our community and assist young people and others who need a job this summer,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Priority will be given to youth who have not served before on the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team. Quick Facts about the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team:

  •   June 1 – July 26, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Friday
  •   Youth, 14-20 years-old, $9 per hour
  •   Supervisors, 21-years-old (minimum), $12 per hour
  •   Lunch and work team supplies will be providedThe work teams will fan out across the county to pick up roadside litter and conduct neighborhood beautification projects. The non-profit organization Clean Memphis will assist with coordinating the cleanup efforts. “We’re pleased to work alongside of Mayor Luttrell in this initiative to address the growing problem of litter. It will remind young people how easily trash damages the image of our community,” said Janet Boscarino, Executive Director of Clean Memphis.

    This is the second year for the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team. Last year, the teams removed 6,868 bags of trash weighing 102,979 pounds.

    Applications for the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team are only taken online through March 26. Go to www.shelbycountytn.gov and look for the heading County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team.

