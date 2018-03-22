Learn more about how to deal with menopause March 29

Star Staff Reports

Most women are familiar with the more well-known symptoms of menopause. These include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and fatigue. But did you know that varicose veins can also be caused by menopause?

“Varicose veins are the result of a loss of elasticity in the wall of the vein and weakening of the venous valves,” said Mohamad Akbik, M.D. “A reduction in hormones such as estrogen and progesterone can play a role in the weakening of the vein valves resulting in a change in the leg’s circulation.”

Varicose veins have a dark blue appearance and stick out from the skin like raised tunnels. As a result of blood pooling, the legs can often seem heavy or feel as if they are camping or throbbing. Varicose veins may be unsightly, but they don’t typically present a health risk.

“An itching or burning sensation is a common symptom,” says Akbik. “However, varicose veins should not interfere with your daily routine. If someone has sores, bleeding, or the vein feels hot, they should consider consulting with a physician.”

As menopause approaches, you may not be able to control the drop in hormone levels that can result in varicose veins. However, there are ways to help prevent varicose veins. Making sure you stay active will help improve blood flow through the legs. In addition, women should avoid sitting with their legs crossed. This puts a significant amount of pressure on the veins. Finally, smoking has been shown to increase the risk of developing varicose veins.

The good news is that if you do develop varicose veins, there are numerous treatment options available. Some involve lifestyle changes, while others are medically based.

“Technology has provided us with several options for treating varicose veins,” explained Akbik. “A physician will be able to evaluate the severity of the problem and provide the patient with options that will be most effective in reducing or eliminating their varicose veins.”

To learn more about varicose veins and other menopause issues, join Saint Francis Healthcare for our Red Hot Mamas ladies nights out.