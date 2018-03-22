Public Safety March 22, 2018

Arrests

March 7- 18-year-old Millington female charged with assault; 49-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

March 8- 32-year-old West Memphis, Ark., female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, drivers to exercise due care and failure to wear safety belt; 25-year-old Millington female charged with assault;

March 9- 36-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and vandalism $500 or less; 49-year-old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines;

March 10- 37-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

March 11- 37-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 39-year-old Munford female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, compliance with financial responsibility law required and accidents involving damage to vehicle; 31-year-old Drummonds male charged with simple possession or casual exchange and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 55-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property of under $1,000;

March 12- 32-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs;

City Court Reports

March 13, 2018

Fines

Dalton A. Arnette of 6656 Highway 51 Room 816 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Aubrey H. Blackwood of 150 Cullum Lane in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Marvin Bogan of 2497 Richwood Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

David L. Bond of 4151 Faronia Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended;

Timothy Carodine of 6536 Wimble Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michael D. Chappell of 7825 Shamrock Raod in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Reginald N. Fisher of 3712 Overton Crossing Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kyle P. Frison of 2067 in Southaven, Miss., charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Gregory D. Hailey of 2250 Stovall Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and criminal trepass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Bille M. Harper of 900 ½ Bon Street in Lenoir City charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Castina F. Horns of 2950 E. Jackson Avenue No. 66 of West Memphis charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Breanna Kimmel of 8181 Highway 51 North No. 407 of Millington charged with assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Matthew Logan King of 193 Panell Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and child restraint, guilty plea $50 fine no cost;

Ramona R. Mister of 3455 Vernon Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $25 fine plus cost;

Patrick L. Nowley of 3426 Powell Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jonathan W. Sawyer of 1190 Crigger Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Danny Bernard Thomas of 7632 Kiowa No. 4 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jonathan Campbell of 4903 Saratoga Road in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense$750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, MADD lecture, interlock required pre hearing; and possession of handgun under the influence, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, city retains weapon;

Travis Crenshaw of 3838 Springton Avenue in Millington charged with assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 with 2 days credit; public intoxication, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and disorderly conduct, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Matthew Logan King of 193 Panell Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea extended probation, 11/29

James R. McKinnon of 314 S Washington No. 2 in Ripley charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Keena D. Means of 5083 Pruitt in Millington, charged with assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit, no contact with victim, cannot go to Millington Beer & Tobacco;

Charles Jason Suggs of 2239 Highway 49 in Collins, Miss., charged with failure to appear/non payment of fines, found guilty 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Antoniette L. Davis of 8196 Oneill Drive in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Paul K. Faucher of 8181 Highway 51 Room 120 in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Miracle S. Hodo of 781 Margie Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Rita P. Sandoval of 100 Mulberry Street in Drummonds charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Feb. 26- 7050 Memphis Avenue; 9040 Highway 51 North; 8089 B Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/407;

Feb. 27- 4957 Buford Avenue; 8181 Highway 51 North/308; 4772 Navy Road;

Feb. 28- 8602 Wells Road;

March 1- 3816 Shane Road; 8526 Highway 51 North; 5122 Brinkley Drive; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

March 2- 7921 Martha Street;

March 3- 7678 Tecumseh Street; 5081 Easley Street/20; 4901 Montgomery Street;

March 4- Paul Barrett Parkway; 7053 Juana Drive;

March 5- 3376 Bass Road; 5052 O’Connor Drive;

March 6- 4574 Talley Street;

March 7- 4658 Doris Circle;

March 8- 7842 Highway 51 North; 4265 Water Briar Road;

March 9- 7727 Tecumseh Street;

March 10- 7925 Highway 51 North/210; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8565 Creek Mill/103; 6851 Willowbrook Drive;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 25- 8602 Wells Road; 4932 Easley Street;4882 Forbess Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North;

March 5- 8038 Wilkinsville Road;

March 7- 4276 Water Briar Road;

March 9- 7781 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

March 3- 4836 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Feb. 25- 4751 Saratoga Avenue; 8308 Shake Rag Road;

March 1- 7950 Mmephis Avenue;

March 2- 6006 Chadwell;

March 5- 7915 Harrold Street; 8806 Bethuel Road;

March 6- 4772 Navy Road; 8247 Highway 51 North;

March 9- Bethuel Road and Martin West;

Dumpster

Feb. 26 7915 Memphis Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb. 25- 8059 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 26- Navy Road & Raleigh-Millington Road; 9090 Highway 51 North;

March 2- 4588 Big Creek Church Road;

March 7- 8537 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Feb. 25- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Feb. 27- 7725 Navy Circle;

March 1- Rosemark Road & Mulberry;

March 8- 6265 Home Acres Road;

March 10- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Water or Steam

Feb. 25- 7800 Quito Road;

Person in Distress

Feb. 27- 8181 Highway 51 North/308;

Lock-Out

Feb. 27- 7709 Tecumseh Street;

Good Intent Call

Feb. 28- 5077 Easley Street;

Assistance

March 2- 300 yards east of the Loosahatchie;

Smoke Dectector Activated

March 6- 5077 Easley Street;

Road Freight

March 8- 7111 Millington Road;

False Alarm

March 9- 4759 Easley Street;