Sandman Cometh: Williams takes on MIR’s track at Super Chevy Show this April

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The well-known spring pastime in Millington will once again feature a familiar face.

The 32nd Annual Super Chevy Show scheduled for April 6-8 at the Memphis International Raceway will have more than 350 participants on the marquee including area favorite Tony “Sandman’ Williams.

“I have participated in Super Chevy for about 25 years winning it twice and reaching the final race a couple more times,” Williams recalled.

Williams will seek his third championship this April running in the Pro Mod division. Memphis International events manager Terry “Jabbo” Forsythe noted Pro Mod is just one part of the mega weekend.

“Six jet cars will be there and we’ll have Pro Bracket, DOT Street Class,” he said. “We are expecting 350 to 400 cars throughout the week. This is the longest running Super Chevy with us entering our 32nd year. Last year we had 35,000 people came through the gate.”

Also on the schedule will be a Car and Truck Show with 500 Chevrolets on display. The cars running in events will either be a Chevy body or powered by Chevrolet.

Williams describes the Pro-Mod as high-horse powered cars. He will be behind the wheel of a ’68 Chevy Camaro with 4,000 horse-power and a 526 hemi.

The quickest the Sandman has put a track to sleep was going down the eighth-mile (660-feet) in 3.85 seconds. He clocked in at 194 mph.

When Williams isn’t on the track hitting high speeds, he is the owner of Sandman Inc., a sand, dirt, gravel and mulch company. They also have Bobcat services alongside the dump trucks.

Sandman has compiled a crew featuring Don Tackett, Bubba Renner, John Williams, Jason Connell and Brandon Sellers. The sponsors of Sandman Racing are Sandman Inc., JAWS- Johns Auto & Welding Service, 98.1 The Max, Kix 106 and Don Baskin Truck Sales of Covington.

After hours of driving a large dump truck throughout the week, Williams looks forward to a few seconds behind his fast street car.

“I enjoy the G-forces the most and the crowd,” Williams said. “I enjoy the people. I don’t mind being a hometown favorite.”

Williams hopes several fans will come out at the 2018 Super Chevy Show to root for Sandman Racing. While the $8,000 winner’s purse is a nice incentive, Williams said he hopes to be racing last on Sunday.

“I want to be in the final,” he concluded. “Just being in the finals, that’s what it is all about. You feel like you’ve won if you do that. I don’t care if I win or lose, it’s just something about being in the finals.”

With the gates schedule to open everyday at 8 a.m., Forsythe is praying for clear skies.

“I’m just hoping for pretty weather and ideal conditions,” he concluded.

The 32nd Super Chevy Show at Memphis International Raceway kickoffs off Friday with on track Test n Tune from noon-5 p.m. Friday night will cap off at 7 p.m. with Bumpus Harley Davidson Bike Night with concert by Montgomery Gentry – Eddie Montgomery and Under The Radar.

Saturday, the gates will open at 8 a.m. with qualifying rounds and a True Street Challenge with 3/4 Mile Paved Oval Challenge. The opening ceremonies is planned for 1 p.m.

Sunday starts at 8 a.m. and the day will feature elimination rounds and final rounds.

For more information about Sandman Racing, contact www.sandmaninc.com or call 482-4876. And for more information about the Super Chevy Show or for tickets, visit http://www.racemir.com/scheduletickets/calendar-of-events/eventdetail/935/-/32nd-annual-super-chevy-show