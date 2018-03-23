SPORTS ALERT: Brighton senior McIntyre taking her talents to Dyersburg

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The fourth Brighton Lady Cardinal member of the Class of 2018 celebrated her signing to Dyersburg State this afternoon in the Brighton High School Library.

It was Currie McIntyre’s turn to be in the spotlight joining her peers Ta’mya Johnson (Delta State), Kailey Hunt (West Alabama) and Hannah Benard (Dyersburg). McIntyre has seen action for the Lady Cardinals since her freshman campaign under the guidance of Head Coach Robin Jacobs.

The daughter of Jill and Arnold saw action early on in that season as a catcher, moving from her natural position of first base. As a ninth grader, McIntyre performed at her new position like a veteran holding onto the spot for the next two seasons.

This season McIntyre has moved over to shortstop. Now that versatility will be an asset for Dyersburg Head Coach George White. White returns to the Lady Eagles after spending the previous 9 seasons as the assistant baseball coach. Coach “G” has a mind for the game after playing baseball.

He was a two-time First Team All-State selection in class 4A Missouri baseball during High School. After High School, he attended Mineral Area College where he was a First Team All-Conference and All-Region selection. After his stint at MAC, he signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis. There he also earned All-Conference First-Team awards as a catcher. After college, he played four years with the Cape Girardeau Capahas.

McIntyre has an impressive resume’ as an All-District 13-3A catcher. She has one of the top averages in the batting order for Brighton. Her contributions helped the Lady Cardinals reach three Sub-States, win three District 13-3A titles and play in a pair of Class 3A State Tournaments so far.

McIntyre was also joined by her sisters Anna, Jamison and Arlee at the signing ceremony. She was excited to share the moment with her family, fellow seniors, coaches and rest of her team.

“I’m ready to play,” Currie said. “I’m ready to take my talents to the next level.”

The Lady Eagles compete in the TCCAA, Region VII, of the NJCAA.