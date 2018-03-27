Categorized | Education & Safety, News

NEWS UPDATE: Three inmates escape and captured at Federal Prison in Millington

Posted on March 27, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

millington-federal-prisonThree inmates apparently escaped from the Federal Prison this past weekend in Millington.

The inmates were caught in an unauthorized area of the Satellite Prison Camp. According to the Millington Police Department, the inmates escaped Friday and were captured the next day.

The Bureau of Prisons said the three inmates were placed in administrative detention, therefore the local police was not informed because all inmates were accounted for in the Satellite Prison Camp.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031