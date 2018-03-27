NEWS UPDATE: Three inmates escape and captured at Federal Prison in Millington

Posted on March 27, 2018.
Star Staff Reports
Three inmates apparently escaped from the Federal Prison this past weekend in Millington.
The inmates were caught in an unauthorized area of the Satellite Prison Camp. According to the Millington Police Department, the inmates escaped Friday and were captured the next day.
The Bureau of Prisons said the three inmates were placed in administrative detention, therefore the local police was not informed because all inmates were accounted for in the Satellite Prison Camp.
