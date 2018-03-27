SPORTS ALERT: Millington’s Hall picks volleyball and Williams Baptist

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Throughout March there were three questions floating around Millington Central High School about senior Paige Hall.

Would she sign to play college softball? Or would volleyball edge out softball as her college sport? Maybe Hall would sign for both at the next level? Today in the MCHS Library the answer she shared with family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators was made public. Hall inked her national letter of intent to play volleyball for Williams Baptist College in Arkansas.

“I decided to play volleyball at Williams,” she said. “I was going to do both and I was really excited to do both but it’s always been my passion to play volleyball. I love softball and Coach Horton has made me into an incredible softball player — more than I thought I would ever be. And I love playing softball so much. But volleyball is my passion.”

Millington Head Softball Coach Whitney Horton was also the leader of volleyball this past season. Horton guided Hall and the Lady Trojans to the best volleyball season in school history. The rewards in addition to reaching Sub-State was Addison Coulter’s signing to Bethel and now Hall moving to the college level.

Hall was joined by her parents Derrick and Karen Hall. Also present for the signing ceremony were siblings Sadie, Connor and older sister Ally. Ally had a chance to play with her sister on the Lady Trojans making history in 2015.

Ally, a senior, was the emotional spark plug for then Head Coach Jenna Harper. Her younger sister Paige emerged as a key player that season helping Millington win the school’s first district title. The Lady Trojans reached Sub-State that season.

As Paige developed her game and matured, she improved to the level of winning the district MVP award this season. Playing front and back row, Hall was a threat to score from anywhere on the court.

Hall’s contributions helped Millington capture the District 15-2A regular-season and tournament titles. The Lady Trojans won the school’s first Region championship earning a home Sub-State game.

These days Hall is competing in her final softball campaign under the leadership of Horton once again. She is the shortstop and bats near the top of the lineup. Hall drew attention from Williams Baptist for softball, but Roy Lee Moore and the volleyball program made a stronger pitch for Hall’s services.

Hall will join the Lady Eagles and play in the American Midwest Conference of NAIA.