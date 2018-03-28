BREAKING NEWS: Trojan Baseball family rallies around player after losing home in fire

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Fire destroyed the home of a Millington Trojan Baseball player and his family on Monday night.

After playing a district game at Miles Park against the Ripley Tigers, Trojan sophomore Drake Shepherd and his mother Pam Farris arrived to their residence to discover it burning down. The entire home was destroyed by the fire and the family loss one of their two dogs.

The word about the relief fund is spreading throughout Millington and even as far as Ripley. Last night the Millington Trojans and Ripley Tigers played their District 15-2A rematch.

Bigger than the game, the Ripley High School officials like Principal Stephen Byrd and baseball team leaders like Head Coach Jake Ramsey collected money for the Trojan player and his family. They presented the money to the team last night. Millington Trojan Head Coach Zane Adams said Ripley raised $160 and the Ripley Coach said additional fund raisers will be held throughout the rest of the baseball season to assist the family.

Adams said he appreciates the wonderful gesture by the Ripley team and community so quickly.

Back home in Millington, the Trojan and Lady Trojan Booster clubs are conducting fund raisers like a car wash. Visit the team pages on Facebook for links and additional information. For ways to donate and assist the family, call Head Coach Zane Adams at 494-5109 or visit MCHS Baseball Boos: rmd.me/-t_yEwy0s10