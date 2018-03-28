mitowhat18

What was trending on Facebook Saturday from Millington? Several came out to the ninth annual Jackson Culley Mito-What? 5K held at USA Stadium. Over the years thousands of dollars have been raised for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). The birth of the annual event came when the Culley family took on the challenge of raising their son Jackson who was diagnosed with the disease. Jackson’s mother Emily started to spread awareness about the illness back in 2009 with events, flyers and fund raisers. Thought the years community support has grown to make people aware of mitochondrial disease. Angie Hayes and Cindy Kraft, who both live in Atoka, TN spearheaded the Mito-What event almost 10 years ago in honor of Jackson Culley, and has a mitochondrial disease called Leigh’s Disease/Syndrome. Leigh’s Disease is a progressive neurometabolic disorder with a general onset in infancy or childhood, often after a viral infection, but can also occur in teens and adults. It is characterized on MRI by visible necrotizing (dead or dying tissue) lesions on the brain, particularly in the midbrain and brainstem. For more information about mito and the foundation, visit www.UMDF.org