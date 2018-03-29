Categorized | Community

One Bunny’s Tale

Posted on March 29, 2018.

By Larry Dagen
Capture the Easter Bunny 1 Capture the Easter Bunny 3 Capture the Easter Bunny 4 Capture the Easter Bunny 5 Capture the Easter Bunny William Palmer Mike JonesWhile checking on some conditions of a few residential properties, I noticed a large white rabbit running loose in a yard.
I waited a few minutes to see if someone might be nearby taking care of it. My thoughts became concerns that someone might miss this bunny. And it may be a road casualty so I called the city manager Ed Haley to see what the city could do.
He immediately dispatched a crew of Mike Jones and William Palmer. They began the task of capturing this escape artist.
The owners apparently saw what was happening and came out to assist. And shortly thereafter as the pictures will indicate, a happy and successful apprehending of the fluffy-cotton soft rabbit. The owners shared their thankfulness to the crew.
The escape had apparently been loose for two weeks. Now the bunny will be in its Millington home this Easter.

