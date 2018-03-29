Public Safety March 29, 2018

Arrests

March 13- 30-year-old Drummonds female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, lights required on motor vehicles and theft of Property Under $1000; 53-year-old Millington female charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, drivers to exercise due care and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 47-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 25-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

March 14- 61-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, signals for turns and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs; accidents involving damage to vehicle, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and limitations on backing

March 15- 36-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

March 16- 23-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 61-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles nad violation of registration; 25-year-old Friendship male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass;

March 17- 28-year-old Drummonds female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 27-year-old Millington male charged with dometic assault and assault; 49-year-old Memphis female charged with domestic assault; 37-year-old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and compliance with financial responsibility law required;

March 19- 49-year-old Arlington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 54-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 51-year-old Memphis female charged with revocation of suspension of sentence;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Feb. 26- 7050 Memphis Avenue; 9040 Highway 51 North; 8089 B Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/407;

Feb. 27- 4957 Buford Avenue; 8181 Highway 51 North/308; 4772 Navy Road;

Feb. 28- 8602 Wells Road;

March 1- 3816 Shane Road; 8526 Highway 51 North; 5122 Brinkley Drive; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

March 2- 7921 Martha Street;

March 3- 7678 Tecumseh Street; 5081 Easley Street/20; 4901 Montgomery Street;

March 4- Paul Barrett Parkway; 7053 Juana Drive;

March 5- 3376 Bass Road; 5052 O’Connor Drive;

March 6- 4574 Talley Street;

March 7- 4658 Doris Circle;

March 8- 7842 Highway 51 North; 4265 Water Briar Road;

March 9- 7727 Tecumseh Street;

March 10- 7925 Highway 51 North/210; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8565 Creek Mill/103; 6851 Willowbrook Drive;

March 11- 8640 North End Cove; 7775 W Navy Circle; 4916 Holly Lane; 8020 Epperson Mill Road; 3922 Chambers Road; 5041 Easley Street;

March 12- 7951 Highway 51 North; 7685 Arapaho Street;

March 13- 7227 Pam Drive; 4921 Sykes Road;

March 14- 4480 Sykes Road; 7029 Alderwood Drive; 8188 Highway 51 North; 7795 Highway 51 South;

March 15- 7835 Curch Street/3; 7053 Juana Drive;

March 16- 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 8193 Highway 51 North; 7726 Highway 51 North/235;

March 17- 4904 Saratoga Avenue; 7951 Highway 51 North/210; 8538 North End Cove;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 25- 8602 Wells Road; 4932 Easley Street;4882 Forbess Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North;

March 5- 8038 Wilkinsville Road;

March 7- 4276 Water Briar Road;

March 9- 7781 Highway 51 North;

March 15- 7828 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

March 3- 4836 Navy Road;

March 11- 4836 Navy Road;

March 17- 4836 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Feb. 25- 4751 Saratoga Avenue; 8308 Shake Rag Road;

March 1- 7950 Mmephis Avenue;

March 2- 6006 Chadwell;

March 5- 7915 Harrold Street; 8806 Bethuel Road;

March 6- 4772 Navy Road; 8247 Highway 51 North;

March 9- Bethuel Road and Martin West;

March 13- 6876 Navy Road;

March 15- 4409 W Hunters Glen;

Dumpster

Feb. 26 7915 Memphis Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb. 25- 8059 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 26- Navy Road & Raleigh-Millington Road; 9090 Highway 51 North;

March 2- 4588 Big Creek Church Road;

March 7- 8537 Highway 51 North;

March 11- Veterans Parkway & Navy Road;

March 16- Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;

March 17- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Feb. 25- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Feb. 27- 7725 Navy Circle;

March 1- Rosemark Road & Mulberry;

March 8- 6265 Home Acres Road;

March 10- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

March 12- 4772 Navy Road;

Water or Steam

Feb. 25- 7800 Quito Road;

Person in Distress

Feb. 27- 8181 Highway 51 North/308;

Lock-Out

Feb. 27- 7709 Tecumseh Street;

Good Intent Call

Feb. 28- 5077 Easley Street;

Assistance

March 2- 300 yards east of the Loosahatchie;

Smoke Dectector Activated

March 6- 5077 Easley Street;

Road Freight

March 8- 7111 Millington Road;

False Alarm

March 9- 4759 Easley Street;

Brush Fire

March 12- Highway 385 & Singleton Parkway;

March 15- 3728 West Union Road;

Outside Rubbish

March 13- 5329 Navy Circle;

Removal

March 13- 7925 Highway 51 North;

Grass Fire

March 15- 4211 Bennett Wood Drive; 4217 Bennett Wood Drive; 4223 Bennett Wood Drive; 4229 Bennett Wood Drive;

Person in Distress

March 17- 4663 Cedar Rose Drive;