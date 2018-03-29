Spring Up Along Veterans

Millington’s Veterans Parkway is beginning to have a new look from the Highway 51 North connection to Navy Road. Once a motorist turns off Highway 51, a sign informs him or her of “Millington Veterans Parkway: Millington Area Chamber of Commerce/Millington Industrial Development Board.” Down the road the future of Inman-Murphy Pest Control Services is being built. Back in November, Inman-Murphy owner Chris Murphy, staff and several city of Millington officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the first business to locate on the stretch of road. Inman-Murphy will make its home next door to the Chamber and Millington IDB.