Categorized | Business

Spring Up Along Veterans

Posted on March 29, 2018.

Veterans Inman-Murphy development Veterans Millington SignMillington’s Veterans Parkway is beginning to have a new look from the Highway 51 North connection to Navy Road. Once a motorist turns off Highway 51, a sign informs him or her of “Millington Veterans Parkway: Millington Area Chamber of Commerce/Millington Industrial Development Board.” Down the road the future of Inman-Murphy Pest Control Services is being built. Back in November, Inman-Murphy owner Chris Murphy, staff and several city of Millington officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the first business to locate on the stretch of road. Inman-Murphy will make its home next door to the Chamber and Millington IDB.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031