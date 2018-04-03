Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Brighton sets new school record for win streak, start season 16-0

Posted on April 3, 2018.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Brighton Cardinal catcher Dalton Rushing steps on home plate Friday night as Munford catcher Stephen Kendrick looks for the relay throw on the Brighton Baseball Field.

To say the Brighton Cardinals are off to a hot start in 2018 is an understatement.

Last night the Cardinals outlasted District 13-3A foe the Hardin County Tigers 2-0 to improve to 16-0 on the season. The victory over the Tigers on Cardinal Field set a new school record for Brighton.

Cardinal Skipper Michael Wickersham said the key to the record-breaking win was the performance of senior and Arkansas State signee Eli Davis.

“We’re 16-0, we’ve got some focus going on,” he said. “Tonight was not all about X’s and O’s. You’ve got to have Steves and Joes. We had a Joe on the mound tonight. Eli Davis pitched a two-hit shutout. That’s how we did it.”

All the offensive support Davis needed came in the first inning when fellow senior Cody Howard stroked a single to drive in Will Dunlap to make the score 1-0.

Davis was solid from the mound throughout the night going 7 innings. In the first inning Davis struck out a pair of Tigers looking. He recorded two more K’s in the second inning. The hurler had 11 strikeouts for the night.

