SPORTS ALERT: Brighton sets new school record for win streak, start season 16-0

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

To say the Brighton Cardinals are off to a hot start in 2018 is an understatement.

Last night the Cardinals outlasted District 13-3A foe the Hardin County Tigers 2-0 to improve to 16-0 on the season. The victory over the Tigers on Cardinal Field set a new school record for Brighton.

Cardinal Skipper Michael Wickersham said the key to the record-breaking win was the performance of senior and Arkansas State signee Eli Davis.

“We’re 16-0, we’ve got some focus going on,” he said. “Tonight was not all about X’s and O’s. You’ve got to have Steves and Joes. We had a Joe on the mound tonight. Eli Davis pitched a two-hit shutout. That’s how we did it.”

All the offensive support Davis needed came in the first inning when fellow senior Cody Howard stroked a single to drive in Will Dunlap to make the score 1-0.

Davis was solid from the mound throughout the night going 7 innings. In the first inning Davis struck out a pair of Tigers looking. He recorded two more K’s in the second inning. The hurler had 11 strikeouts for the night.