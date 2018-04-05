Funds donated for scoreboards in school gym

By Bill Short

The Millington School Board voted this week to donate $4,153.18 to assist with the purchase and installation of two new scoreboards in the Middle School Gymnasium.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Barbara Halliburton and seconded by Chris Denson.

The motion was passed by six affirmative votes with Roger Christopher absent.

Because the total cost of the project is $8,698, the Middle School will pay $4,544.82 with “fund-raised money.”

Bruce Rasmussen, supervisor of Financial Services for Millington Municipal Schools, said the board’s donation will come from its Capital Projects Fund.

Board member Mark Coulter commended the Middle School students for “raising that kind of money” for scoreboards to benefit the school.

But he also recommended that the board consider doing that itself “from here on out,” so the students can raise money for “something else they enjoy and would rather do.”

“Like a field trip?” board member Larry Jackson asked.

Coulter replied that many students do not “play sports.” And if they had “options,” he believes they would not want the “hard-earned money” they raised to be expended in that area.

“I just wish we would look at it,” he concluded, “because we own that facility for a lifetime.”