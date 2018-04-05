Landrum Heating and Air Ribbon Cutting

Husband and wife team, Bobby and Heather Landrum welcomed guests to a ribbon cutting at 1195 Quito-Drummonds Road, Friday March 23. The South Tipton County Chamber of Commerce along with County Commissioner, Jimbo Adkins, and County Executive, Jeff Huffman were among those who came to celebrate with Landrum Heating and Air. Residents of the area recognize the move to the old hardware store as a much needed revitalization for the community. The Landrums look forward to continuing to building a positive and long lasting relationship with Drummonds and the surrounding communities.

Natives of the area, they have built their business, during the past 20 years, by referrals and word of mouth.

Chances are you know someone who has used Bobby and his crew to repair existing, install new equipment or as the installer in their new home. Their goal is to be a fair and dependable name to call on for all of your heating and air needs. You can reach them at 901-494-6285. Mention this article for a special $49 spring tune up.