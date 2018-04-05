Public Safety April 5, 2018

Arrests

March 20- 25-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass and theft of property under $1,000;

March 21- 38-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 51-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 54-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear- booking/processing and theft of property under $1,000;

March 22- 29-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear- criminal case;

March 23- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 21-year-old Memphis male charged with simple possession or casual exchange and violation of registration; 54-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 61-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and violation of registration;

March 24- 37-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 36-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, possession of handgun while under influence and lights required on motor vehicles; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault and vandalism $500 or less; 55-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property- conduct involving merchandise;

March 25- 57-year-old Bartlett male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 54-year-old Bartlett female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, headlights complying with prohibition against glaring and dazzling lights and reckless driving; 19-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear- criminal case; 44-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear-non payment of fines;

March 26- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and multiple beam road lighting equipment;

City Court Reports

March 20, 2018

Fines

Ashley L. Bryant of 2361 Fite Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine fine plus cost; and child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost;

Damon L. Burnett of 450 Hall Aly in Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine fine plus cost;

Ineashia M. Claybrook of 7830 Highway 51 Apt. 4 in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine fine plus cost;

Larisha D. Hardy of 1504 Hester Road in Mempis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost;

Katie S. Howell of 4040 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Charlie L. Hudson of 17 Robin Hood Circle in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Joshua E. Neal of 242 Mallard Pointe Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost; and $350 fine plus cost;

Jerry M. Rawls of 2788 Madison East No. 3 in Memphis charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Jeremy M. Westrich of 127 Charles Place in Munford, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Estil K. Ferge of 5067 Dale Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 6 months jail, 5/28 suspended, 5/28 probation, 2 days credit;

April Lynn Gish of 4961 Navy Road No. 5 in Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 10/29 probation, random drug screens;

Gabbreel S. King of 7726 Arapaho Street in Millington charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Andrea L. Lott of 92 Towering Heights Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Curtis C. Merritt of 85 Williams Street in Friendship charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine, no cost 60 days jail, 5 days credit; criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost 60 days jail, 5 days credit time concurrent;

Joshua E. Neal of 242 Mallard Pointe Road in Drummonds charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea probation extended 10/29 jail, 10/29 suspended 23/29 probation;

Kevin A. Reeves of 4841 Bland Avenue in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation 8 days credit, attend anger management;

Thomas A. Thompson of 7720 Tecumseh in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/26 probation 3 days credit, random drug screens, no contact Linnie Gibbons; assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 days credit, concurrent with domestic;

Michael E. Weinberg III of 5068 Thompson Street in Millington charged with pawned conveyed rental property, amended to theft under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit, restitution $400 Cash America Pawn; pawned conveyed rental property, amended to theft under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit; concurrent with count one;

Lisa M. Whitlock of 5851 Richardson Landing in Drummonds charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year attend MADD lecture; possesion of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Kenyata N. Gathers of 7869 Church Street No. 5 in Millington charged with leaving scene of accident/property damage, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, reckless driving, DUI second offense, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention, failure to provide proof of insurance, disregarded stop sign;

Jesse B. Mangrum of 4717 Crestfield Road in Millington charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled and reckless driving;

William Millican of 441 Circle Road in Memphis charged with violation of protection order/restraining order;

Ryan A. Powell of 57 PW Reed in Munford charged with reckless driving and disregarded stop sign;

March 27, 2018

Fines

Carolyn A. Cobb of 1769 Greenview Circle in Memphis, guilty plea city charged $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jesse Alan Collins of 3058 Sunrise Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Angelo D. Davis of 4202 Meadow Valley Drive East in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Frankie D. Jones of 7675 Sledge Road in Millington charged with possession legend drug without prescription, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Carolyn M. Kirby of 5004 Given Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mark A. Smith of 8154 Jones Cove in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Kendall D. Billington of 3927 Pecan Trace Cove in Memphis charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days jail, 8 days credit;

Angela L. Brock of 2801 Overton Crossing in Memphis charged with violation of probation, guilty plea probation extended to 11/20 jail, 11/20 suspended, 23/29 probation;

Richard T. Mabry of 179 Charles Place in Munford charged with failure to appear/booking and processing; theft of property under $1,000;

Nicholas S. Orr of 4022 Grey Road in Memphis charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days in jail;

William E. Vann of 3709 Barberry Street in Memphis charged with possession of handgun under the influence, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost city retains weapon; driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Sabria Flowers of 980 North Circle in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Sabria D. Flowers of 980 North Circle in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent with previous charge;

Jaclyn M. Garling of 6325 Leamont Drive in Millington charged with DUI second offense and reckless driving;

James Allen Knox of 1530 Pryor Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended; evading arrest by motor vehicle; speeding

Marilyn McKinney of 6525 Barclay in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

WC Tyler Moore of 5970 Port Harbor Drive in Millington charged with stalking;

Jeremy D. Williams of 68 Ellis Drive in Munford charged with vandalism under $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

March 18- 6560 Highway 51 North; 5029 Easley Street; 5010 West Union Road;

March 19- 5128 School Street; 3902 Charles Bartlett Road;

March 22- 7842 Highway 51 North/5; 4909 Ketta Lane; 4668 Doris Circle; 4836 Navy Road;

March 23- 4750 Montgomery Street;

March 24- 7662 Tecumseh Street; 4836 Navy Road;

Building Fire

March 22- 6349 Leamont Drive;

Grass Fire

March 18- 4063 Isom Cove AC;

Dispatched & Cancelled

March 21- 4819 Terrell Lane; 4376 Oak Spring Drive;

Electrical Wiring

March 21- 4877 Holly Lane;

Motor Vehicle Accident

March 18- Highway 51 North & Shelby Road;

March 21-Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;

Disregarded on Side

March 18- 5760 Pecan Trace;

March 20- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Fire in Portable

March 18- 7881 Sallie Street;

Smoke Detector

March 19- 4641 Shelby Road;

Lock-Out

March 21- 4250 Autumn Sun Road;

False Alarm

March 22- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Service Call, Other

March 22- 8279 Quito Road;

Construction

March 23- Highway 14 & Pleasant Ridge Road;

DUI Blood Draw

March 24- 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1;

Outside Rubbish

March 24- 6938 Navy Road;