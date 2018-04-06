SPORTS ALERT: Toliver becomes ninth Cardinal to sign football scholarship, heading to MVC

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The date of April 6, 2018 will be celebrated in the Toliver family forever.

On the contrast, April 5, 2017 will be marked in the hearts and souls of those who love Teresa Toliver. The wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor passed away last year from cancer. One year and a day later her son Enrique Toliver was joined by his father Clay, sister Sha’te and nephew Derrick in signing his national letter of intent to play football at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.

Big sister Sha’te said the date of her brother’s signing ceremony and making him a Viking officially was divine.

“By faith because to look at the background of our family, we don’t believe in coincidence,” she said. “But we believe in God and what is determined to happen will happen. And if you’re on the right path it will happen.

“Basically he knew what his Momma wanted,” she added. “He’s a Momma’s Boy for the life of him. He was all about pleasing his mother. And how his mother felt about him, his imagine and how he carried himself, what she felt about him meant a lot to him.”

All the family, friends, teammates and coaches agreed Ms. Teresa would be proud of her son becoming the ninth Brighton Cardinal to sign a national letter of intent. Toliver is the third Cardinals to join the signing class of Missouri Valley along with teammates Demetrius Frisson and Imari Allen.

Other Brighton players heading off to the college level are DJ Barker to Rhodes Colleges, Drew Twisdale to Lyons College and the quartet of Aaron Alston, Spencer Cartwright, Jordan John and Cameron John all to Southeast Missouri State.

The trio of Frisson, Allen and Toliver will become a part Head Coach Paul Troth’s program. Missouri Valley plays in the NAIA’s Heart of America Athletic Conference and went 5-6 last season.

Toliver is listed at about 5’10 and 250 pounds. He was a part of the record-setting offensive line that guided running back Lance West to a single season school record for rushing yards. Toliver and his line mates were vital in Brighton reaching the school’s first State Semifinal this past season.

“He has worked hard,” Brighton Head Coach Robin Jacob said. “He’s a little small but he worked hard. He makes up for it by what he does in the weight room and in practice. He’s a good player and he’s been solid for us the past two years. Our record goes to show with his work. We’re real proud of him to go on and have an opportunity to further his career.”