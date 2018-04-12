Categorized | News

Grant Accepted: Contract OK’d for intersection improvements

Posted on April 12, 2018.

By Bill Short
Flag City LogoThe Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously accepted a state grant and approved a contract for improvements to the intersection of Raleigh-Millington Road and state Route 385.
Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.
Millington has been awarded a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which will require a 20-percent local match.
Because the intersection improvements are estimated to cost $659,000, the city’s share will be $131,800.
Mayor Terry Jones is authorized to sign any contract documents necessary to receive the grant.

