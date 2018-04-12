Help us pick a playground for Aycock

Millington Middle School students Luis Perez and Kydarien Green conducted a survey to patrons of the 2018 Flag City Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning in the Baker Community Center. The boys laid out four demos of potential playgrounds for Aycock Park. Perez and Green provided details on each picture and even the estimated cost for the playgrounds. Leaving out their personal opinions, the boys collected the thoughts and votes of the people they surveyed throughout the morning. The Kiwanis Club will release the tally from various surveys in the near future.