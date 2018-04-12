Categorized | Community, Education & Safety

Help us pick a playground for Aycock

Posted on April 12, 2018.

Playground Survey AycockMillington Middle School students Luis Perez and Kydarien Green conducted a survey to patrons of the 2018 Flag City Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning in the Baker Community Center. The boys laid out four demos of potential playgrounds for Aycock Park. Perez and Green provided details on each picture and even the estimated cost for the playgrounds. Leaving out their personal opinions, the boys collected the thoughts and votes of the people they surveyed throughout the morning. The Kiwanis Club will release the tally from various surveys in the near future.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  