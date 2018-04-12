Ms. Reba Celebrates 100th

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The day belonged to Reba Phipps.

As the birthday girl prepared to eat her cake and open her gifts with friends and family, several employees and residents of Wesley At Millington Residential Home came to share a moment with Phipps. All of them shared a smile and laugh with the woman celebrating her 100th birthday.

On her guest list April 2, 2018 were Shela Davies, Dawn Stevens, Leigh Miller, Drew Stevens, Lynn Cooper, Glenda Cooper and Roger Marcum.

The guest shared stories about the guest of honor from her birth April 2, 1918 to her days of working during World War II.

Reba was one of six children born to Mack and Vinnie of Kentucky. The couple moved to Atoka and raised their family. Reba Marcum went on to marry John Phipps, who retired from Kellogg and later passed away in 1981.

Reba and John had one child Jill Archibald who currently resides in Alabama. Reba has one grandchild Matthew and one great-grandchild Daniel.

Reba helped raise her family in the home and in the work force taking on a job at Cordova Ammunition Factory during WWII. She made $33.16 a week.

“We bought our house with that,” Reba said.

Ms. Reba came from a hard-working family with her grandfather Thomas Jefferson Forbess donating the lumber from his logging company to help build the Atoka Methodist Church.

As Ms. Reba enjoyed her cake, her guest continued to share stories about her 100 years on the earth. All of them agreed her life is inspiring and her spirit is genuine.