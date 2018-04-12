Public Safety April 12, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

March 27- 24-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear- violation/probation; 39-year-old Millington male driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, accidents involving damage to vehicle, compliance with financial responsibility law required, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of registration; 53-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;
March 28- 27-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 27-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 32-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 57-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
March 29- 52-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines;
March 30- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 20-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
March 31- 25-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated assault,  aggravated assault,  aggravated assault; 21-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 29-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
April 1- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates, theft of property under $1000 and violation of registration; 18-year-old Memphis female charged with public indecency; 22-year-old Millingotn male charged with public indecency, obedience to traffic control signals, evading arrest and lights required on motor vehicles;
April 2- 62-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and possession of handgun while under influence;

City Court Reports
March 27, 2018
Fines
Carolyn A. Cobb of 1769 Greenview Circle in Memphis, guilty plea city charged $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jesse Alan Collins of 3058 Sunrise Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Angelo D. Davis of 4202 Meadow Valley Drive East in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Frankie D. Jones of 7675 Sledge Road in Millington charged with possession legend drug without prescription, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Carolyn M. Kirby of 5004 Given Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Mark A. Smith of 8154 Jones Cove in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Kendall D. Billington of 3927 Pecan Trace Cove in Memphis charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days jail, 8 days credit;
Angela L. Brock of 2801 Overton Crossing in Memphis charged with violation of probation, guilty plea probation extended to 11/20 jail, 11/20 suspended, 23/29 probation;
Richard T. Mabry of 179 Charles Place in Munford charged with failure to appear/booking and processing; theft of property under $1,000;
Nicholas S. Orr of 4022 Grey Road in Memphis charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days in jail;
William E. Vann of 3709 Barberry Street in Memphis charged with possession of handgun under the influence, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost city retains weapon; driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Sabria Flowers of 980 North Circle in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Sabria D. Flowers of 980 North Circle in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent with previous charge;
Jaclyn M. Garling of 6325 Leamont Drive in Millington charged with DUI second offense and reckless driving;
James Allen Knox of 1530 Pryor Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended; evading arrest by motor vehicle; speeding
Marilyn McKinney of 6525 Barclay in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
WC Tyler Moore of 5970 Port Harbor Drive in Millington charged with stalking;
Jeremy D. Williams of 68 Ellis Drive in Munford charged with vandalism under $1,000;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
March 18- 6560 Highway 51 North;  5029 Easley Street; 5010 West Union Road;
March 19- 5128 School Street; 3902 Charles Bartlett Road;
March 22- 7842 Highway 51 North/5; 4909 Ketta Lane; 4668 Doris Circle; 4836 Navy Road;
March 23- 4750 Montgomery Street;
March 24- 7662 Tecumseh Street; 4836 Navy Road;
March 25- 4351 Babe Howard Blvd; 7185 Renda Street;
March 26- 4772 Navy Road; 4658 Doris Circle; 6636 Highway 51 North; 6843 Theda Cove;
March 27- 4343 Field Oak; 7385 Highway 51 North;
March 28- 8181 Highway 51 North/307; 7918 C Street;
March 29- 8193 Highway 51 North; 7899 C Street; 4536 Talley Street;
March 30- 8342 Highway 51 North;
March 31- 4961 Navy Road/10; 6379 Navy Road; 8507 Highway 51 North; 7793 W Navy Circle;
Building Fire
March 22- 6349 Leamont Drive;
March 25- 829 Brandywine (38127);
March 26- 2023 Cuba-Millington Road;
Grass Fire
March 18- 4063 Isom Cove AC;
March 26- Highway 51 North & Babe Howard Blvd;
Dispatched & Cancelled
March 21- 4819 Terrell Lane; 4376 Oak Spring Drive;
March 26- 6912 Northknoll Drive;
March 28- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
March 30- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
Electrical Wiring
March 21- 4877 Holly Lane;
Motor Vehicle Accident
March 18- Highway 51 North & Shelby Road;
March 21-Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;
March 28- Navy Road & Veterans Parkway; 7095 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Disregarded on Side
March 18- 5760 Pecan Trace;
March 20- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
March 29- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
Fire in Portable
March 18- 7881 Sallie Street;
Smoke Detector
March 19- 4641 Shelby Road;
Lock-Out
March 21- 4250 Autumn Sun Road;
False Alarm
March 22- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;
Service Call, Other
March 22- 8279 Quito Road;
Construction
March 23- Highway 14 & Pleasant Ridge Road;
DUI Blood Draw
March 24- 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1;
March 25- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
March 27- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4836 Navy Road;
Outside Rubbish
March 24- 6938 Navy Road;
Passenger Vehicle
March 25- 7920 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Assist Invalid
March 26- 4875 Clear Creek Drive;
March 27- 4937 Ketta Lane;
March 30- 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;
Medical Assist
March 28- 4217 Bennett Wood Drive;
March 30- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;
March 30- 4836 Navy Road;
Drug Overdose
March 28- 8181 Highway 51 North;
Brush Fire
March 31- 6245 Ashley Road (38002);

