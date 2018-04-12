SPORTS ALERT: TRA’S Flynn earns spot with CBU Baseball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The day belonged to Tyler Flynn on the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

The senior ace had the spotlight this afternoon as family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators gathered in the TRA Lobby to celebrate his signing to Christian Brothers University Baseball.

Flynn arrived into Brad Smith’s program 5 years ago as an eighth grader. The Bartlett native worked on his mind, physique, pitches and confidence in order to reach his dream to play college baseball. Right by his side at the signing and through the years were parents Scott and Stephanie.

The Flynn’s invested in their son’s future since the age of 7. Tyler started his ball career with the Ellendale Reds and then graduated to the Memphis Outlaws. After time with Batter’s Box Baseball and the Memphis Chicks, Tyler developed his style of pitching.

“I’m not an overpowering pitcher,” Tyler acknowledged. “I’m not high 90s or mid-90s or anything like that. I like to get a feel for my pitches. I think my change-up is my best pitch. Corey can get up there and just pump fastball and blow it pass you. I’m more of a three-pitches kind of guy.”

Since his freshman year Flynn has increased his innings for the Rebels and decreased walks allowed. He has 157 strikeouts with TRA. Flynn was named All-District, All-Region and All-Region Tournament in 2017.

He also made the All-Metro team and Tennessee Showcase Team. So far in 2018, Flynn is 4-0 from the mound joining teammate Corey Mitson as the district pitchers. The duo has combined to go 8-1 so far taking on TRA’s top competition.

Flynn has earned the attention of college coaches like CBU’s Lee Parks. The Skipper is currently in his second season with the Bucs guiding CBU to the most wins since 2008 and their most wins in the Gulf South Conference since 2006.