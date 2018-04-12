SPORTS UPDATE: Trojan Baseball continues solid play with victory at Craigmont

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MEMPHIS — The past two weeks have been productive for the Millington Trojans Baseball team.

Head Coach Zane Adams’ squad went on a five-game winning streak before taking on the one of the best teams in Tennessee and District 15-2A front runner the Covington Chargers.

The Chargers took care of business remaining unbeaten in league play by sweeping the Trojans earlier this week. But today presented Millington with a chance to rebound and get more positive lessons during the 2018 campaign.

The Trojans heated up late including a two-run homer from senior Josh Groom to prevail 15-2 over the Craigmont Chiefs at Craigmont Field.

“Going into the Covington games, they’re No. 2 in the state,” Adams said. “Games that you would like to go out there and clip them at least once. Mainly, I was looking for my guys to come out and do everything right — put the ball into play, make all the plays. Try to sneak by and get a win, we played good against them in both games.”

Prior to Covington, Millington racked up victories over Ridgeway, Craigmont, White Station and district foe Fayette-Ware. The pair of wins over the Wildcats gave the Trojans their first taste of success in District 15-2A play.

Thursday Millington traveled to Memphis for a rematch with the Chiefs at their place. Craigmont jumped out 2-1 in the first two innings.

The Trojans finally got into a groove in the third inning starting with a Seth Saigeon base hit. A few batters later Dean Karash reached on a base hit. Dylan Doyle drove in a run with a fielder’s choice to give Millington a 3-2 advantage.