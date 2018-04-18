April is Distracted Driving awareness month

By David Peel

Deaths from car crashes, after falling for years, are up again. A rise of 6% in just the last two years!

What has suddenly changed?

Do you believe cars themselves, with tons of airbags and safety features have suddenly become less safe?

Do you believe that roadways have abruptly become more uneven or curvy?

So, what has changed?

We have.

The constant presence of Smart phones, texting and dashboard infotainment systems have distracted us.

You have seen it. Just count the number of drivers on their phones that you see in one day of driving.

Driving has now become a “part time” job.

It’s not a small problem:

In 2017, 40,000 people were killed in car crashes. Compare that to about 16,000 murdered with a gun.

We see tragedy in our office all the time:

-someone posts a selfie and roars right into stopped traffic ahead.

-a driver drops his phone and while looking down to retrieve it, strikes a stationery vehicle.

-a lady has her mirror down and is applying make up on the interstate.

-a young lady is responding to a text and doesn’t even see the truck.

-a young man is trying to scroll to that perfect song on his phone.

-a mom is trying to reach back and give the bottle back to the screaming child.

I imagine most of us are guilty of some distraction at some point.

Just one second of your attention is all takes to change a life forever.

Let’s do better.

#JustDrive

Peel seeks justice for those injured in car accidents, medical malpractice, and nursing homes. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.