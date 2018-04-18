Meal from Neil

Last Wednesday afternoon Brighton High School teachers, faculty and administrators were treated to a special meal made possible by local businessman Neil Bringle. Bringle, a financial representative for Woodmen Life, joined his wife to personally prepare the plates of barbecue with all the trimmings in the BHS Library. Bringle said it was a chance to show appreciation to those who educate the area’s youth and network. For more information on Woodmen Life, call Bringle at 842-4200 or 258-0051, or email bnbringle@woodmen.org or visit www.woodmen.org/reps/neilbringle