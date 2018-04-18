Millington Mayhem 5 set for Saturday Night

Star Staff Reports

Pokerface Events and New Stars Wrestling (NSW) Owner, Quenton “Pokerface” Williams, has announced the date and location of the Fourth Annual Millington Mayhem pro wrestling event.

“It’s that time again,” Williams said. “I am please to announce that the biggest wrestling event to be hosted in Millington will happen on April 21 at the N-82 Gymnasium/Navy Gym at 7915 Memphis Ave), located off the base, near the Millington Police Department.”

“The event will be entitled, Millington Mayhem 5 – The Great American Clash, and it should now be considered the New Millington Tradition,” he added, “much like the M&M Bowl and International Goat Days. We are proud to announce Patriot Bank of Millington, InSouth Bank of Atoka, Smith’s Plumbing Services, and Dick’s Sporting Goods as proud sponsors of this event. ”

The original Millington Mayhem took place at the historic USA Stadium. Since then the action has taken place at the N-82 Gym.

“I get more excited with each event,” Williams said. “This one is no different. I am also extremely ecstatic about it being held in the N-82 Gymnasium. We will present some of the most promising, up and coming wrestlers in this region. We are anticipating a tremendous military turnout. The gym holds a capacity of 2000, and we are looking forward to a sellout crowd this year.”

April is a big month for wrestling with WWE’s Wrestlemania taking place early in the month. Then Millington Mayhem hits the mat later in April. Williams said there is more to Millington Mayhem than just the action between the ropes.

“Even if you are not a professional wrestling fan, it will be an affordable, fun night out for the entire family,” says Williams.

All tickets are $8. Free to children 4 and under. There will be free admission to active and retired military personnel with proper military ID. Admission is also free to active law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMT’s, with proper ID. Seating is limited, however standing room will be available, or bring your own chair.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with belltime at 6:30 p.m. Log on to PokerfaceEvents.com or e-mail outsidethebox@pokerfaceevents.com for questions or information, or call (561)285-7653.