Public Safety April 19, 2018

Arrests

April 3- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, vandalism over $500 and domestic assault;

April 4- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 57-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

April 5- 47-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 27-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

April 6- 38-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 18-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

April 7- 32-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and speed limit violation;

April 8- 61-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 59-year-old Memphis female charged with robbery; 28-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines;

April 9- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 36-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington female charged with simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia; 32-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 36-year-old Memphis female charged with criminal simulation;

City Court Reports

April 3, 2018

Fines

Chasity J. Askew of 986 Hill Street A J3 in Hernando, Miss., charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Jamal A. Boyland of 1259 Carrolton Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge, $50 fine plus cost;

Charles Crittendon of 54 Mary Avenue in Munford charged with aggravated burglary, guilty plea amended to aggravated criminal trespass, $1,000 fine plus cost;

Keith K. Hobson of 4945 Navy Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Gary Scott Pendleton of 8193 Highway 51 Room 133 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost, charged with improper display license plate, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Reveca E. Roman of 4943 Buford Avenue in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Spencer H. Sanders of 7268 Sheila Street in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jasmine R. Terry of 406 Baxter Avenue in Covington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Delvekeo C. Wallace of 57 Burdock Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Bradley C. Casey of 26 Alom Street in Munford charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit;

AC Clemons of 4938 Cromwell Avenue in Memphis charged with Alt/Fals/Forg Auto Title/Plate, guilty plea amended to Criminal Attempt to Commit forgery, 250 fine plus cost; charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Michael J. Walker of 7920 Highway 51 Room No. 119 in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, Alford plea, 6 days jail, 11 days credit, no fine, no cost;

Joseph D. Watkins of 539 Pintail Circle in Drummonds charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; charged with public intoxication granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; evading arrest, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Shane T. Beohmer of 132 Fulcher Road in Millington charged with fail to yield emergency vehicle/move over law;

Ashley M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;

Donald A. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;

April 10, 2018

Fines

Monica M. Bohannon of 220 Orchid Road in Atoka charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Rachel Bruce of 174 Morgan Way of Drummonds charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Donald A. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Ashley L. Hooper of 105 Robinhood Circle in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Eugene Jennings of 1125 Frayser Blvd No. 7 in Memphis charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mindyn L. Malone of 2230 Hometown Drive in Memphis, charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

David J. Massey of 5109 Dale in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

David A. Stutts of 2675 Brighton Clopton Road in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Judy A. Edlund of 58 South Humes in Memphis charged with robbery, guilty plea amended to theft of property with $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 suspended, 11/26 probation, restitution of $480;

Stephanie L. Lovette of 2301 Pamela Drive in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non payment of fines, 30 days in jail at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Eric D. Adams of 7643 Kiowa Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, reckless driving and alt/fals/forg auto title/plate;

Cody L. Lawrence of 11921 Highway 59 West of Burlison charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 1- 7022 Richard Wilson Drive;

April 2- 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road;

April 3- 7233 Baker Street; 5021 Bilrae Circle North; 4937 Ketta Lane;

April 4- 3820 Micro Drive; 5077 Easley Street/203; 8081 Highway 51 North; 7263 Baker Street;

April 5- 7066 Juana Drive;

April 6- 8454 Highway 51 North; 7249 Baker Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 7280 Sheila Street; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4961 Navy Road/14; 4862 Laraine Drive;

April 7- 4836 Navy Road; 7733 Arapaho Street; 4916 Holly Lane;

Lock-out

April 4- 8445 Highway 51 North;

April 5- 8077 Easley Street;

Dumpster or Other

April 4- 7832 Church Street;

Passenger Vehicle

April 4- 4851 Bill Knight Avenue;

April 6- Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant;

Unintentional

April 3- 8059 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector

April 6- 5077 Easley Street/125

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 4- Singleton Parkway & Bolen Huse;

Brush

April 7- 6226 Twin Oaks Drive;

Disregarded on Side

April 4- 4372 Shelby Road;

Assist Invalid

April 7- 8123 Hill Street;

DUI Blood Draw

April 2- 4836 Navy Road;

April 7- 4836 Navy Road; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Outside Rubbish

April 3- 4115 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Medical Assist

April 1- 8187 West Street;

April 2- 4593 Talley Street;

April 5- 5134 Thompson;