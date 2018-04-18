Public Safety April 19, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

Arrests
April 3- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, vandalism over $500 and domestic assault;
April 4- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 57-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
April 5- 47-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 27-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
April 6- 38-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 18-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
April 7- 32-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and speed limit violation;
April 8- 61-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 59-year-old Memphis female charged with robbery; 28-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines;
April 9- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 36-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington female charged with simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia; 32-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 36-year-old Memphis female charged with criminal simulation;

City Court Reports
April 3, 2018
Fines
Chasity J. Askew of 986 Hill Street A J3 in Hernando, Miss., charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Jamal A. Boyland of 1259 Carrolton Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge, $50 fine plus cost;
Charles Crittendon of 54 Mary Avenue in Munford charged with aggravated burglary, guilty plea amended to aggravated criminal trespass, $1,000 fine plus cost;
Keith K. Hobson of 4945 Navy Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Gary Scott Pendleton of 8193 Highway 51 Room 133 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost, charged with improper display license plate, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Reveca E. Roman of 4943 Buford Avenue in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Spencer H. Sanders of 7268 Sheila Street in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Jasmine R. Terry of 406 Baxter Avenue in Covington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Delvekeo C. Wallace of 57 Burdock Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Bradley C. Casey of 26 Alom Street in Munford charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit;
AC Clemons of 4938 Cromwell Avenue in Memphis charged with Alt/Fals/Forg Auto Title/Plate, guilty plea amended to Criminal Attempt to Commit forgery, 250 fine plus cost; charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Michael J. Walker of 7920 Highway 51 Room No. 119 in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, Alford plea, 6 days jail, 11 days credit, no fine, no cost;
Joseph D. Watkins of 539 Pintail Circle in Drummonds charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; charged with public intoxication granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; evading arrest,  granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Shane T. Beohmer of 132 Fulcher Road in Millington charged with fail to yield emergency vehicle/move over law;
Ashley M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;
Donald A. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;

April 10, 2018
Fines
Monica M. Bohannon of 220 Orchid Road in Atoka charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Rachel Bruce of 174 Morgan Way of Drummonds charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Donald A. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Ashley L. Hooper of 105 Robinhood Circle in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;
Eugene Jennings of 1125 Frayser Blvd No. 7 in Memphis charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Mindyn L. Malone of 2230 Hometown Drive in Memphis, charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;
David J. Massey of 5109 Dale in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
David A. Stutts of 2675 Brighton Clopton Road in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Judy A. Edlund of 58 South Humes in Memphis charged with robbery, guilty plea amended to theft of property with $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 suspended, 11/26 probation, restitution of $480;
Stephanie L. Lovette of 2301 Pamela Drive in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non payment of fines, 30 days in jail at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Eric D. Adams of 7643 Kiowa Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, reckless driving and alt/fals/forg auto title/plate;
Cody L. Lawrence of 11921 Highway 59 West of Burlison charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
April 1- 7022 Richard Wilson Drive;
April 2- 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road;
April 3- 7233 Baker Street; 5021 Bilrae Circle North; 4937 Ketta Lane;
April 4- 3820 Micro Drive; 5077 Easley Street/203; 8081 Highway 51 North; 7263 Baker Street;
April 5- 7066 Juana Drive;
April 6- 8454 Highway 51 North; 7249 Baker Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 7280 Sheila Street;  7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4961 Navy Road/14; 4862 Laraine Drive;
April 7- 4836 Navy Road; 7733 Arapaho Street; 4916 Holly Lane;
Lock-out
April 4- 8445 Highway 51 North;
April 5- 8077 Easley Street;
Dumpster or Other
April 4- 7832 Church Street;
Passenger Vehicle
April 4- 4851 Bill Knight Avenue;
April 6- Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant;
Unintentional
April 3- 8059 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector
April 6- 5077 Easley Street/125
Dispatched & Cancelled
April 4- Singleton Parkway & Bolen Huse;
Brush
April 7- 6226 Twin Oaks Drive;
Disregarded on Side
April 4- 4372 Shelby Road;
Assist Invalid
April 7- 8123 Hill Street;
DUI Blood Draw
April 2- 4836 Navy Road;
April 7- 4836 Navy Road; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Outside Rubbish
April 3- 4115 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Medical Assist
April 1- 8187 West Street;
April 2- 4593 Talley Street;
April 5- 5134 Thompson;

