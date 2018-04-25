Calendar of Events April 26, 2018

April 28

Millington Arts Recreation & Parks presents Bark in the Park April 28 at Lions Park located at 4376 Oak Springs Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the Department for a day of doggie fun. There will be rescue groups out at the Park along with vendors set up selling dog related items ans services. There will also be a puppy yoga. The cost for each vendor booth is $10. If you have interest in joining the event, call Alex at 873-5770.

April 28

The 17th Annual Trojan Football Classic 4-Man Scramble will be held Saturday, April 28, at Glen Eagle Golf Course(Navy Base). The event has a 1 p.m. shotgun start and there is a fee of $100 per person in the four-man scramble format. Come on out for a day of golf and fellowship, all proceeds benefit the Millington Central High School football program. The current financial goals are : Player cleats- annual cost $3,000-$4,000, Shoulder Pads replacement $1,500 and Middle School Pads upgrade $2,500. The entry fee includes: 18 holes with a cart, goodie bag/door prize and range balls, two mulligans (per man), two red tee’s (per four-some), and lunch (catfish, hush puppies, cole slaw, potatoes) before you tee.

RSVP by April 20 and sponsorship opportunties are available. Contact below:

Chris Michael at 901-326-1063(cell) or email cmichael@millingtonschools.org

Scott Percer at 901-652-1646

Tony Johnson at 901-491-2483 or email t.johnson@rittermail.com

April 29-30 & May 1-2

National Urban Professional Baseball League tryouts will be April 29-30 starting at 10 a.m. An exhibition baseball game will be played at 6 p.m. both at USA Stadium in Millington. The events are open to the public. For registration information, call 972-546-8894 or visit wwwnupbl.com

May 3

The City of Millington would like to invite you and your congregation to the Community Prayer Meeting on May 3 in observance of the National Day of Prayer. The event will be held on Thursday from 7–8 p.m. at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information call 873-5770.

May 4&5

The United Methodist Women’s Yard Sale will be held two days at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road. Day one will be Friday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second day will be May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 2017 sale was one of the best in the event’s history and the ladies of United Methodist are hoping to top that. The event is a fundraiser for the Women’s Ministry. For more information, call 872-4414.

May 5

The second annual Lucy Music & Arts Festival will be held Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 4005 Lucy Road in Millington, on the grounds and in the gym of Lucy Baptist Church. Bring the whole family for fun and entertainment – admission is free! The main stage features a variety of music from The Common Man Band, The Lucy Band, The Mahannah Band, and Tim Simpson and Bucky Walters. More than 20 booths will have handmade arts and crafts for sale, including jewelry, woodworking, games, home décor, soaps, candles, jams/jellies, coffee – each providing an item for the door prize drawings. The Millington Fire Department and several other community agencies will also be represented. Three food truck vendors will have delicious choices to suit your appetite. Free popcorn and bottled water will be provided by the church. For more information, visit www.lucyfestival.com or call 901-872-0623.

May 5

The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will host its annual Women’s Luncheon on May 5 at noon, at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center in Bartlett. Kontji Anthony, Action News 5 anchor/reporter will again serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. For ticket information, call the church office at 901-835-3177, or email stmarkdtn@outlook.com

May 5

The Millington Arts, Recreation and Parks will kickoff the 2018 Farmers’ Market season at 5152 Easley Street in Millington. The season begins the first Saturday in May and will continue until the last Saturday of October. The city of Millington is inviting the public to come out Saturday to celebrate the start of the 2018 season with various vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, call 873-5770.

May 12

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series continues Saturday at 11:30 a.m. about “Herbs” by Roxie Phillips of Tipton County Master Gardener at the Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. It’s free to the public and for more information, call 872-2609.

June 16

After a long hiatus, Western Events and Universal Pro Rodeos will bring Pro Rodeo back to Millington. The site of this event is the USA Stadium Complex where rodeo fans will experience the thrills and spills of the rodeo. The Boot Barn All-American Pro Rodeo is scheduled for June 16 at USA Stadium. The event will feature Dusty Myers, Pro Rodeo clown and barrelman from Jumpertown, Miss. Tickets and information available at WesternEvents.net/BB-All-American-Rodeo. Sponsorships are available by contacting Bill Fitzgerald at (615)-394-9292 or bill@westernevents.net or contact Jill Fitzgerald at (615)-517-5019 or jill@westernevents.net

Regular Meetings

*Beginning April 7 at 8 a.m., the Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.