Double-crossed at Millington Mayhem 5

By Felicia Watkins

Among a full card at Millington Mayhem 5, the Ironman Match between Pokerface and Juduz was considered the best by far by several in the crowd in the N-82 Gym. It ended up in that crowd for a while. This included taking it outside with the fans following the action not wanting to miss any of it. The match ended with Pokerface winning three falls to Juduz’s two to be the Ironman Champion. But as Allen Steel (referee for the match), was announcing the winner he double-crossed Pokerface and broke the trophy over his back with pieces flying everywhere. Steel proceeded to hit Pokerface and then Juduz over the back with a metal folding chair. With Juduz and Pokerface down on the mat, he announced he was the only Ironman in the house.