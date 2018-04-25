DROP IN CRIME: Local violent crime drops during first quarter of 2018 compared to last year

Star Staff Reports

During the first quarter of 2018 (January – March), the major violent crime rate dropped in both Memphis and all of Shelby County compared to the first quarter of last year, according to preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Driven by a 37.8 percent reduction in murders and a 10.6 percent reduction in reported robberies, the major violent crime actually dropped more in the city of Memphis than in Shelby County as a whole. The overall crime rate dropped as well in both Memphis and countywide. Major property crimes increased slightly, driven by a substantial increase in auto thefts.

The charts below show the major violent crime, major property crime, and overall crime rates and raw numbers during the first quarter of 2018 compared to certain previous years.

MEMPHIS SHELBY CRIME COMMISSION

2017 ANNUAL REPORT

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission ‘s 2017 Annual Report is now available on-line. Catch up on the most recent progress of the goals and objectives of the Operation: Safe Community crime plan. The Annual Report also contains the 2017 year end statistics on crime trends. To view the full report go to https://memphiscrime.org/wp-content/uploads/2017MSCCAnnualReport.pdf.