EA Harrold provides care package for real heroes

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Real superheroes do wear uniforms and have powers that amaze the young and young at heart.

On April 16, a few of Millington’s superheroes assembled in the EA Harrold Cafeteria to receive a thank you and boxes filled with gratitude. In full uniforms, members of the Millington Police Department, Millington Fire Department and National Guard were presented two boxes each of goodies donated by the students.

“The whole school sent out a flyer about collecting snacks for police and fire,” EA Harrold Student Council Coordinator Ashley Royal said. “For the service men and women, we collected small toiletries like shampoo, deodorant and soap to send overseas to them.

“The kids were just amazing with how much they sent in,” she continued. “We just wanted to take a moment to honor our service men and women.”

The special assembly held by EA Harrold Principal Mandy Compton gave the Student Council a chance to present their service project to benefit the area’s first responders. The group comprised of third, fourth and fifth graders conducted the fund raiser for a month collecting hundreds of items.

The Student Council was able to present each the MFD, MPD and National Guard with two large boxes filled with donations.

Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves expressed gratitude on behalf off all three entities for the children’s generosity. Royal said EA Harrold is mindful of the great sacrifices first responders and our service people make.

“This project was a great success,” she concluded. “It was a service project for the people who provide service for us daily. It goes a little bit further with one of our Student Council members Ethan Mull, his uncle is deployed in this Millington Unit. It is personal to him as well. We wanted to extended our gratefulness to all who protect our community.”