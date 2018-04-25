Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety April 26, 2018

Posted on April 25, 2018.

Arrests
April 11- 32-year-old Germantown male charged with carjacking;
April 12- 30-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 19-year-old Collierville male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;
April 13- 37-year-old Millington male charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, reckless driving and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs; 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 24-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 37-year-old Port Orange, Fla., male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
April 14- 22-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, vehicle approaching or entering intersection and reckless driving; 25-year-old Munford male charged with criminal simulation; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 35-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
April 15- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 46-year-old Millington male charged with failure to Appear – booking/processing, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;
April 16- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

City Court Reports
April 17, 2018
Fines
Ashley M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Charles A. Gray of 4603 Talley Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine, no cost; no driver’s license, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; fail to yield emergency vehicle/move over law, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;
Tony L. Hopkins of 8783 Carriage Creek Road in Arlington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Hans S. Lee of 2043 Sunnyside Road in Brighton was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Sharika Y Little of 4477 Spring Valley Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Robert T. Mangrum of 4685 Bill Knight Road in Millington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Kevin R. Nelson of 842 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds was charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Jerrad B. Wakefield of 667 Monroe Avenue Ext in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Joann Bohanon of 4672 Suesand Cove in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Robert L. Herron of 6580 Poplar Avenue No. 10 Drive in Memphis was charged with carjacking, guilty plea amended to simple assault $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit and random drug screens;
Katherine L. Lewis of 7781 West Navy Circle in Millington was charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured, found probable cause held to state on original bond, motion to suppress denied;
Rickey Mason of 4375 Davidcrest Drive in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 days credit, random drug screens; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 1 day, 5/29 suspended credit, 11/28 probation concurrent with possession;
Davion J. Moss of 1555 Oberle Road in Memphis charged with failure to appear/payment of fines owes $425.50 (last paid Nov. 17, 2016) and found guilty, 30 days in jail;
Heather R. Russell of 8126 Denton in Linden charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days jail;
Wayne Settles of 740 Mosby Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non-payment of fines, 30 days in jail at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Destiny Webster of 65 Atkins Circle in Munford was charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty by judge, 90 days in jail, 25 days credit;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Allen S. Austin of 1001 Creston Avenue in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Thomas McGee of 4427 Pecan Creek Circle North in Memphis charged with aggravated assault;
Heather R. Russell of 4272 Shelby Road in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
April 8- 4866 Forbess Lane; 7946 Oak Spring Cove;
April 9- 6646 Willowbrook Drive;
April 10- 7053 Juana Drive; 7720 Tecumseh Street;
April 11- 5077 Easley Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 3675 Sykes Road; 5092 Third Avenue; 4227 Autumn Sun Road;
April 12- 8988 Delashment; 8475 Epperson Mill Road;
April 13- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd; 7794 Rockford Street; 4882 Forbess Lane; 8147 B Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 7763 Highway 51 North;
Fire in Mobile Home
April 11- Singleton Parkway & Paul Barrett Parkway;
Mobile Property
April 9- 8525 Wilkinsville Road;
Alarm System Activated
April 8- 8639 North End Cove;
April 14- 8594 Blue Creek Circle;
Malicious
April 14- 8589 Blue Creek Circle;
Smoke Detector
April 9- 5077 Easley Street;
Dispatched & Cancelled
April 4- 4554 Cedar Green Cove;
April 13- 6312 Woodgreen Drive;
Disregarded on Side
April 11- 4893 Sigler Lane;
Assist Invalid
April 9- 4816 Navy Road;
April 12- 5077 Easley Street/311;
DUI Blood Draw
Motor Vehicle Accident
April 9- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive;
Medical Assist
April 9- 8591 Wells Road;
April 14- 4961 Navy Road; 7925 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
April 14- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Brush Fire
April 11- 5030 Navy Road;
Service Call
April 12- 7730 Shamrock;
Good Intent Call
April 12- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;
April 14- 4943 Wet Union Road;
Grass Fire
April 12- 8544 Highway 51 North/101;
Bomb Scare
April 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  