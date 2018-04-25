Public Safety April 26, 2018

Arrests

April 11- 32-year-old Germantown male charged with carjacking;

April 12- 30-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 19-year-old Collierville male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

April 13- 37-year-old Millington male charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, reckless driving and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs; 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 24-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 37-year-old Port Orange, Fla., male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 14- 22-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, vehicle approaching or entering intersection and reckless driving; 25-year-old Munford male charged with criminal simulation; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 35-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

April 15- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 46-year-old Millington male charged with failure to Appear – booking/processing, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

April 16- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

City Court Reports

April 17, 2018

Fines

Ashley M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Charles A. Gray of 4603 Talley Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine, no cost; no driver’s license, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; fail to yield emergency vehicle/move over law, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Tony L. Hopkins of 8783 Carriage Creek Road in Arlington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Hans S. Lee of 2043 Sunnyside Road in Brighton was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Sharika Y Little of 4477 Spring Valley Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Robert T. Mangrum of 4685 Bill Knight Road in Millington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Kevin R. Nelson of 842 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds was charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jerrad B. Wakefield of 667 Monroe Avenue Ext in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Joann Bohanon of 4672 Suesand Cove in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Robert L. Herron of 6580 Poplar Avenue No. 10 Drive in Memphis was charged with carjacking, guilty plea amended to simple assault $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit and random drug screens;

Katherine L. Lewis of 7781 West Navy Circle in Millington was charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured, found probable cause held to state on original bond, motion to suppress denied;

Rickey Mason of 4375 Davidcrest Drive in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 days credit, random drug screens; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 1 day, 5/29 suspended credit, 11/28 probation concurrent with possession;

Davion J. Moss of 1555 Oberle Road in Memphis charged with failure to appear/payment of fines owes $425.50 (last paid Nov. 17, 2016) and found guilty, 30 days in jail;

Heather R. Russell of 8126 Denton in Linden charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days jail;

Wayne Settles of 740 Mosby Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non-payment of fines, 30 days in jail at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Destiny Webster of 65 Atkins Circle in Munford was charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty by judge, 90 days in jail, 25 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Allen S. Austin of 1001 Creston Avenue in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Thomas McGee of 4427 Pecan Creek Circle North in Memphis charged with aggravated assault;

Heather R. Russell of 4272 Shelby Road in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 8- 4866 Forbess Lane; 7946 Oak Spring Cove;

April 9- 6646 Willowbrook Drive;

April 10- 7053 Juana Drive; 7720 Tecumseh Street;

April 11- 5077 Easley Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 3675 Sykes Road; 5092 Third Avenue; 4227 Autumn Sun Road;

April 12- 8988 Delashment; 8475 Epperson Mill Road;

April 13- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd; 7794 Rockford Street; 4882 Forbess Lane; 8147 B Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 7763 Highway 51 North;

Fire in Mobile Home

April 11- Singleton Parkway & Paul Barrett Parkway;

Mobile Property

April 9- 8525 Wilkinsville Road;

Alarm System Activated

April 8- 8639 North End Cove;

April 14- 8594 Blue Creek Circle;

Malicious

April 14- 8589 Blue Creek Circle;

Smoke Detector

April 9- 5077 Easley Street;

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 4- 4554 Cedar Green Cove;

April 13- 6312 Woodgreen Drive;

Disregarded on Side

April 11- 4893 Sigler Lane;

Assist Invalid

April 9- 4816 Navy Road;

April 12- 5077 Easley Street/311;

DUI Blood Draw

Motor Vehicle Accident

April 9- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive;

Medical Assist

April 9- 8591 Wells Road;

April 14- 4961 Navy Road; 7925 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

April 14- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Brush Fire

April 11- 5030 Navy Road;

Service Call

April 12- 7730 Shamrock;

Good Intent Call

April 12- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;

April 14- 4943 Wet Union Road;

Grass Fire

April 12- 8544 Highway 51 North/101;

Bomb Scare

April 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;