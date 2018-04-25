Sectionals in Flag City

The 2018 Sectional Track Meet for Ripley, Brighton, Munford, Crestview and Haywood middle schools were held Saturday at the Millington Central High School Stadium. Several athletes took to the field and track to compete and earn a spot at this year’s State Middle School Meet.

Brighton Payton Steele, an eighth grade, jumped a 4’8 Saturday. Her fellow classmate TJ Rivers of Brighton advanced to the finals Saturday in the High Jump. Their area rival Icarius “Ice” Hodgin of Munford had an attempt of 4’9 in Millington.