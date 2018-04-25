Star News Brief: April 26, 2018

ICE recovered in Tipton County drug bust

An overdose death led to the recovery of illegal drugs in Tipton County.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department made this discovery after investigating the death of Stephen Tyler Duke. The 28-year-old was found dead in the 700 block of Dogwood Lane in Brighton back in March.

Evidence at the scene led deputies to believe Duke had died from an accidental overdose.

Investigators said shortly before his death, the 28-year-old had made contact with a man named Eric John Morris.

Morris had a warrant for his arrest. In the search of Morris’ home, deputies discovered he had more than a pound of ICE in his possession. They also recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana, heroin, two handguns and a grenade.

Morris has been charged with driving on a revoked/suspended/canceled license, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule VI, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in the possession of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morris was scheduled to appear in court this past Friday.

Atoka Burger King goes up in flames Sunday night

The Atoka Fire Department was called to a fire about 8 p.m. at Burger King located at 10750 Highway 51 South. Responding engines came from Atoka, Brighton, Munford and Three Star.

Atoka Fire Chief Henry Posey said the fire started in the kitchen while employees were cleaning the grill/fryer area where there was a build-up of grease.

The fire was contained to the vent and attic areas. Posey added there was about $100,000 in damage to the building.

There were no injuries were reported as of deadline.