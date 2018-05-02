Chamber Happenings: 2018 MACC Golf Tournament

Star Staff Reports

The 2018 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament was held at Glen Eagle Golf Course last month.

It was a beautiful day for golf and networking. The Chamber staff, golf committee and Board of Directors would like to thank everyone for their participation and support with the golf tournament.

Special Thank You to all our sponsors: Title Sponsor Ritter, Lunch Sponsor Patriot Bank, and Putting Contest Sponsor First South Financial Credit Union. Other theme sponsors were Trustmark National Bank – Range Ball Sponsor, Homer Skelton Ford of Millington – Hole In One Sponsor, Boatwright Pharmacy – Longest Drive Sponsor, CTI Professional Flight Training – Closest to Pin No. 3 and Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett – Closest to Pin. The Hole Sponsors were Alderman Don Lowry, Barge Design Solutions, Cannon Chiropractic, Cary Vaughn, Dagen’s Christian Bookstore, Jewelry, Trophies & Awards, First Citizens National Bank, First South Financial Credit Union, Five Star Real Estate Service LLC, Frank Balton Sign, Hamilton-Ryker, Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Homer Skelton Ford of Millington, INSOUTH Bank, Jack Tickle & Co., Jon & Lee Anne Crisp, McCarthy Building Companies, Memphis International Raceway, Millington Area Education Foundation, Millington Healthcare Center, Park University, Tipton-Rosemark Academy, United Rentals, University of Memphis and Webster University. Gift Card Sponsor were Cary Vaughn, Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Dunham’s Sports, Glynn Williford, Huey’s Restaurant, Kroger, SafeLite Auto Glass John Rountree and Zaxby’s. Rounds of Golf provided by Glen Eagle Golf Course and Orgill Park Golf Course. Some of the teams participating were Oscar Brown’s Golf Team, Deborah Rubio & Ashley Owen with First South Financial Credit Union and Tuck Williams Team.