Dog Day of Spring

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Maria and Manuel Najera get in a few pictures with their Bully breed Rhino during last Saturday’s Bark in the Park hosted by the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks Department in Lions Park. Their daughter Thalia, a fifth grader at Munford Elementary, had a chance to walk her dog Chiquita after visiting the 11 booths. The 11 vendors educated dog owners on topics ranging from grooming and medication to adoptions.

“We need to get these dogs homes,” event organizer Alex Harris said. “A lot of them need homes and I’m even taking one home today. Now I’ll have two dogs.”

Harris added a black Husky/Chow mix named Onyx to her family. Several Bark and the Park patrons know the experience of adopting dogs like Rhonda Roberts and Jim Higgins.

They added Border Collie brother and sister Tucker and Loli to their home. The rescue dogs were sleeping under their boat in Shelby Forest. On May 30, it will be seven years since the duo have been adopted.

Tucker and Loli made the rounds visiting vendors Millington Animal Hospital, Regina Wiseman’s Scentsy, Hollywood Feed in Atoka, Dogs 2nd Chance, Tipton County’s Paws & Claws, Petco, Mid-South Pug Rescue, Good Samaritans for Animals, Tasty Tail Wagging Treats, West Tennessee K9 and SimplyHemp.

Paws & Claws representatives were collaborating with the other vendors promoting their giveaways and passing out information about their mission. Paw & Claws is a program that is designed to help stop the overpopulation of dogs in Tipton County. It’s about saving animals, rescue efforts to find homes and proper medication for animals. The Tipton County Animal Shelter is located at 8621 Highway 51 South in Brighton. For more information, email tcountypawclaws@yahoo.com, visit www.pawandclawstc.org or call 837-5919. Volunteers are needed, visit VolunteerPawsandClaws@yahoo.com

And for more information about Wiseman’s Scentsy, visit ginaannabel@gmail.com or reginaann.scentsy.us

For more information about future Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks Department, call 873-5770.