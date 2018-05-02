Five Musical Theatre Awards Nominations for Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Star Staff Reports

Tipton-Rosemark Academy’s production of Guys & Dolls was awarded five nominations on April 23 as the Orpheum Theatre Group announced its annual High School Musical Theatre Awards nominations.

Modeled after the Tony Awards, the awards recognize achievements in all areas of high school musical theatre in the Mid-South area and is a part of the Jimmy Awards, a national high school musical theatre awards program.

High schools within a 100-mile radius of Memphis are eligible.

Each musical goes through a judging process where community judges attend each of the high school productions.

The winners of the awards will be announced on May 24 at The Orpheum Theatre.

The nominations TRA received are:

Outstanding Production Materials – Meghan & Shalese Gilbreath

Outstanding Front of House – Kevin Connell

Outstanding Music Direction – Lalania Vaughn

Outstanding Featured Actor – Cooper Thorpe as Harry the Horse

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Hutch Dunavant as Nicely-Nicely