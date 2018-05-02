Public Safety May 3, 2018

Arrests

April 17- 39-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 42-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 26-year-old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and failure to appear – criminal case; 56-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

April 18- N/A

April 19- 38-year-old Memphis male charged with lights required on motor vehicles and license required; 38-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and speed limit violation; 29-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 38-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1000, identity theft and criminal impersonation;

April 20- N/A

April 21- 28-year-old Brighton female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 37-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 22- N/A

April 23- 26-year-old Munford female charged wit failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports

April 24, 2018

Fines

Chase T. Acheson of 3226 Wortham Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sara N. Campbell of 6665 Chase Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to, no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

April R. Denison of 7819 Tumbling Creek Drive in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Raven S. Gray of 245 Salmon Road in Brighton charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Matthew G. Hatcher of 6883 Northknoll Avenue in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city choice amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Calvin C. Powell of 829 Brandywine in Memphis, no drivers license, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Delvekeo C. Wallace of 57 West Burdock Avenue in Memphis charge with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Richard L. Baldwin, charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days in jail;

Jimmie L. Dozieer of 5015 Snowy Creek Lane No. 206 in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence), guilty plea amended to domestic assault $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit, attend anger management;

Raven L. Edwards of 4684 Berta Road in Memphis charge theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, amended to theft with $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution of $3,150 (half);

Cameron Johnson of 9387 Fir Hill Drive North in Lakeland charged with criminal simulation, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Stephanie D. Mote of 7819 Church Street in Millington charged with assault, Alford Plea, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;

Vincent L. Nero of 506 North 6th Street in Memphis charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail 11/23 suspended 11/23 probation 6 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year/interlock required, random drug screens;

Auterio Porterfield of 1614 Helsley in Memphis charge with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, amended to theft with $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution of $3,150 (half);

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Michael D. Chappell of 7817 Nimitz Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended and speeding, bench warrant $250 bond;

Orlando D. Phillips of 6282 Martinwest Drive in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured, evading arrest by motor vehicle and resisting official detention, found probable cause held to state;

Domonique R. Wilkins of 1355 Orgill Avenue in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance; bench warrant $250 bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 15- 4837 Navy Road; 7827 Hickory Meadow Road; 4803 Montgomery Street;

April 16- 4420 Logan’s Path Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 6448 Etta Road;

April 18- 6954 Highway 51 North; 3820 Micro Road;

April 20- 6718 Chase Road; 4916 Holly Lane; 8181 Highway 51 North;

Passenger Vehicle

April 16- 4734 Navy Road;

Natural Vegetation

April 21- 8544 Highway 51 North/101;

Alarm System Sounded

April 19- 4815 Jack Huffman Blvd; 8507 Highway 51 North/107;

April 20- 8507 Highway 51 North/103; 8490 Wilkinsville Road;

Assist Police

April 19-4836 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 17- Raleigh Commons Drive; 4690 Crestfield Road;

Disregarded on Side

April 17- 8516 ShakeRag Road;

April 19- 4772Navy Road;

Assist Invalid

April 16- 5077 Ealsey Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

April 18- Paul Barrett Parkway;

Medical Assist

April 19- 8000 Epperson Mill Road; 5083 Pruitt Street; 4876 Holly Lane;

April 21- 8475 Quito Road; 8516 ShakeRag Road; 4816 North End;

Lock-out

April 17- 8490 Highway 51 North;