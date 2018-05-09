Categorized | Education & Safety

2018 Prom Queen & King

Posted on May 9, 2018.

Millington Central High School senior Olivia Ballard was crowned Prom Queen April 28 during the event held at the Memphis Zoo. Ballard and her date Mark Nichols were bestowed the honor of Prom Queen and King by their peers.
“It felt good to win Prom Queen because it’s a big memory of my senior year that I could look back at and it’s something that I’ll never forget,” Ballard said. “Winning Prom Queen along with Mark being Prom King was definitely something special.”

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  