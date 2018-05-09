2018 Prom Queen & King

Millington Central High School senior Olivia Ballard was crowned Prom Queen April 28 during the event held at the Memphis Zoo. Ballard and her date Mark Nichols were bestowed the honor of Prom Queen and King by their peers.

“It felt good to win Prom Queen because it’s a big memory of my senior year that I could look back at and it’s something that I’ll never forget,” Ballard said. “Winning Prom Queen along with Mark being Prom King was definitely something special.”