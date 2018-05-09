Public Safety May 10, 2018

Arrests

April 24- 24-year-old Millington female charged with vandalism $500 or less and failure to appear – criminal case; 58-year-old Greenville, Miss., male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 25- 67-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 26- 50-year-old Burlison male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and simple possession or casual exchange;

April 27- 39-year-old Memphis female charged with assault;

April 28- 30-year-old Memphis female charged with aggravated assault; 33-year-old Henning male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 29- N/A

April 30- 21-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs; 26-year-old Millington male charged with assault and illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card; 32-year-old Olive Branch, Miss., charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 19-year-old Memphis male charged with assault; 30-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

City Court Reports

May 1, 2018

Fines

Scott W. Eubanks of 7652 Krosp Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Charles A. Hodge of 4454 Garrison Avenue in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Tierra D. Jones of 876 Frayser Insurance in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Issac D. Mosley of 7515 Cloverhaven Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mario L. Smith of 5130 Dale Street in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea amended to simple assault $250 fine plus cost;

Carlester P. Williams of 1765 San Bernardo Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Paula L. Andrews of 325 West Main Street in Munford was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost and assault, charged granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent;

Justin O. Beard of 1151 Highway 51 North Lot 156 in Nesbit, Miss., was charged with theft of property under $500, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; assault, 11/29 plus cost concurrent;

Christopher E. Darden of 6508 North Country Oaks Circle in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Rebecca L. Harris of 597 North Seventh Street in Memphis was charged with criminal simulation, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution to cash express $425;

Kevin S. Pendleton of 7505 High Seas Drive in Millington was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine no cost 11/23 jail, 5/23 suspended, 11/29 probation, 15 days credit;

Kelsea N. Perry of 3936 Barbourville Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Billy G. Thompson of 7661 Sledge Road in Millington was charged with aggravated assault, guilty plea amend to simple assault no fine, no cost 11/29 jail, 15 days credit;

Karen M. Wakefield of 67 Zachary Lane in Brighton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Davida F. Willis of 2988 Mountain Terrace Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Keshia R. Wilson of 859 David Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Cristen R. Collier of 4247 S. Richie Road in Memphis was charged with violation of bad check law;

Hailey N. Gillihan of 28 West Drive in Munford was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 23- 7010 Gunlock Drive; 4703 Cedar Rose Drive;

April 24- 7869 Sallie Street; 8510 Wilkinsville Road;

April 25- 8445 Highway 51 North; 4918 Bilrae North;

April 26- 5077 Easley Street/127; 4464 Ellen Street; 6525 Angie Street;

April 27- 3982 Lelah Lane; 7053 Juana Drive; 8443 Highway 51 North;

April 28- 4937 Ketta Lane; 6969 Cades Brook Cove; 8570 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

April 26- 4836 Navy Road;

Alarm System Sounded

April 27- 5077 Easley Street;

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 27- Rockford Street & Saratoga Avenue; Singleton Avenue & Highway 385;

Disregarded on Side

April 28- 7738 Church Street; 4447 Long Tree Drive;

Incinerator Over

April 27- 3348 Fite Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

April 26- Wilkinsville Road & West Union Road; 8523 Highway 51 North;

April 28- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assist

April 23- 5029 Easley Street; 4836 Navy Road;