Ribbon Representation

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington Central High School Art Teacher Joanne Zachary wanted to recognize her art students who were awarded at the 2018 Millington Art Council’s Student Art Show on April 21. This year’s event was held at the Harvell Civic Center featuring all forms of art ranging from music to graphic display. The Council rewarded paintings, drawings and literature pieces with blue, red and yellow ribbons. The blue ribbons represented first place, red for second and yellow ribbons went to third place pieces. The Council also presented green ribbons to the honorable mention pieces. There were four categories divided by grades. For the category ninth to 12th grade the winners were Caleb Rotenberry (first place), Camryn Michael (second place) and Alexis Cates (third place). Those receiving honorable mention were Brooke Harris, Chandler Wood, Haley Adkins, Alexis Jordan, Mya Perry, Brian Thomas, Enigenio Luna Pelanz and Trice Bean.