Calendar of Events May 17, 2018

May 17

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, May 17 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Month of June

Playhouse 51 presents Snoop! The Musical based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. The production will take place at the Harvell Civic Center in Millington June 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 3 & 10 at 2 p.m. The play is sponsored by Davita Bartlett. For ticket information and more info on the play, call 872-7170 or visit www.playhouse51.com

June 7

Mark your Calendars for Thursday, June 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as the Millington Area Education Foundation presents “A Tribute to Patsy Cline” featuring Lalania Vaughn. The annual fund raiser includes dinner and live auction at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Sponsorships opportunities available (contact Cary Vaughn at cvaughn@lwf.org or call 289-1254 or Karroll Warberg at 326-1069). Individual tickets may be purchased at https://millingtoneducationfoundation.org with proceeds benefitting Millington Municipal Schools.

June 15-16

Memphis International Raceway presents Mayhem in Memphis June 15-16 at the facility located at 5500 Victory Lane in Millington. The event features Bobby Ducote and Birdman of Street Outlaws. For more information and tickets, call 901-WOW-RACE or visit RaceMIR.com

June 16

After a long hiatus, Western Events and Universal Pro Rodeos will bring Pro Rodeo back to Millington. The site of this event is the USA Stadium Complex where rodeo fans will experience the thrills and spills of the rodeo. The Boot Barn All-American Pro Rodeo is scheduled for June 16 at USA Stadium. The event will feature Dusty Myers, Pro Rodeo clown and barrelman from Jumpertown, Miss. Tickets and information available at WesternEvents.net/BB-All-American-Rodeo. Sponsorships are available by contacting Bill Fitzgerald at (615)-394-9292 or bill@westernevents.net or contact Jill Fitzgerald at (615)-517-5019 or jill@westernevents.net

July 21

Play Pink Co-Ed Kickball Tournament will take place this summer at Biloxi Fields located at 4761 Jack Huffman Road in Millington. The deadline to register is July 9 at 5 p.m. with the fee $250. This year the proceeds collected from the tournament will be donated to Ana Swanson, a

Millington Police Department dispatcher, and Vanessa Greenwood City of Millington accounting coordinator, who both were recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer. For team information and to participate, call Michael Jordan at 229-3530 or email Mjordanjr05@gmail.com or Greg Gruthoff at 413-6522 or email bfdmfd@yahoo.com

Regular Meetings

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Join the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks at our new Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road for Family Skate Night on the third Friday of each month from 6-8 p.m. There is music, skating, and concessions available for purchase. There is a cost per skater. The first Skate Night was held back on January 19. For more information call the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks business office at 873-5770.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.