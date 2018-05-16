Categorized | Education & Safety

Holsinger earns doctoral degree in Bible Studies

Donald K. Holsinger received his Doctor of Philosophy in Biblical Studies, with a concentration in Prophecy, from Louisiana Baptist University on May 11.  Dr. Holsinger retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1986 and lives in Millington with his wife Laurel where they operate a Wholefood Supplement home business. He is the father of Donald Jr. of Jackson, Daniel of Brentwood, David of Mckenzie and Gail Smothers of Friendship. He holds a BS in Management from Southern Illinois University, MBA from Union and an MA from Louisiana Baptist University. He served for six years on the Millington Industrial Development Board and was elected to a three year term on the initial Millington Municipal Schools, Board of Education. Holsinger is a member of Millington First Baptist Church and is starting a ministry to hold seminars and speak at churches and groups on the subject of Prophecy.

